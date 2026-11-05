👔 Chaska, MN Management Jobs With Multiple Leadership Openings

Chaska has a nice mix of hands-on and corporate leadership roles right now, from global tech to food and pizza brands. If you’re ready to lead people or big projects, these are worth a look.

Employer: Entegris

Entegris Location: Chaska, MN

Type: Full-time co-op (6 months, Jan–Jun 2027)

Full-time Pay: $20–$30/hour

This is a great early-career role for students who want to get into Lean, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement at a global tech company. You’ll help with training, data analysis, and Power BI reporting while learning how large operations run.

Employer: Entegris

Entegris Location: Chaska, MN hub (also Bedford, MA or Aurora, IL)

hub (also Bedford, MA or Aurora, IL) Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Full-time, senior leadership Pay: $186,500–$266,500/year + annual bonus

Lead the Enterprise Portfolio Management Office (EPMO), guiding major tech and digital transformation investments across a global company. Ideal if you have 10+ years in portfolio/program leadership and want to own strategy, governance, and executive reporting at the enterprise level.

Employer: Domino’s / Team Honey Badger

Location: Chaska, MN

Type: Full-time, store leadership

Full-time, store leadership Pay: Competitive base salary + bonus (varies by store sales volume)

Run the whole store: hiring, training, scheduling, costs, and customer service for the #1 pizza brand. Good fit if you like a fast-paced, hands-on role with paid training, bonuses, and clear paths to grow in a 149-store franchise.

Employer: Aspire Bakeries

Location: Chaska, MN (onsite at the bakery)

(onsite at the bakery) Type: Full-time, engineering management

Full-time, engineering management Pay: $108,000–$145,000/year

Own capital projects that improve equipment, reduce downtime, and boost efficiency in a major commercial bakery network. Great for someone with 5+ years in engineering/project management in food manufacturing who wants visible impact and cross-functional leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.