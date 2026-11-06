📅 BCHS varsity basketball scrimmage at Charlton County, Nov 5

📅 BCHS varsity basketball scrimmage at Charlton Co.

Bacon County High School’s varsity basketball team will play a scrimmage vs. Charlton County on November 5, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The game will be held in Charlton County, GA.

Students, families, and fans can head over to support the team and get an early look at how the Raiders are shaping up for the season.