Charlottesville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and clinical pros. If you’re licensed and ready to work with patients, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Healogics, LLC.

Healogics, LLC. Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $35.68–$44.97 per hour

Work in an outpatient Wound Care Center doing intake, discharge, and ongoing wound care, with the chance to learn hyperbaric oxygen therapy and vein clinic skills.

and vein clinic skills. Good fit if you’re an RN with strong assessment skills who likes focused, procedure-heavy patient care.

Employer: Healogics, LLC.

Healogics, LLC. Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: PRN / Part-time, as needed

Pay: $35.68–$44.97 per hour

Similar clinical work as the part-time RN role, but on a flexible, PRN schedule in the Wound Care Center.

in the Wound Care Center. Great if you want to keep your wound care skills sharp while fitting shifts around another job or school.

Employer: Healogics, LLC.

Healogics, LLC. Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,600–$95,100 per year

Lead clinical operations for the Wound Care Center, overseeing RNs and other staff, quality improvement, and patient outcomes.

Ideal for an RN with at least a year of experience who’s ready to step into leadership and staff development.

Employer: Local Infusion

Local Infusion Location: Charlottesville & Harrisonburg, VA (float between centers)

(float between centers) Type: Full-time

Provide outpatient infusion therapy with a set 3:1 patient-to-clinician ratio, rotating between two modern centers.

with a set 3:1 patient-to-clinician ratio, rotating between two modern centers. Good match if you’re an RN with strong IV skills who wants predictable hours, tech-supported workflows, and time to focus on each patient.

Employer: SHINE2 longitudinal health study (research project)

SHINE2 longitudinal health study (research project) Location: Charlottesville Metropolitan Area, VA

Type: Temporary, Contract

Pay: $175 per completed subject (about 45 subjects total)

Travel to participants’ homes to draw blood, process samples with a centrifuge, and prep for overnight shipping, all under an IRB-approved protocol.

Great side role if you’re an experienced phlebotomist who likes field work, flexible mornings, and research.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.