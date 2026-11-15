undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Charlottesville
🏥 Charlottesville VA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Clinical Roles
5 days ago
Charlottesville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and clinical pros. If you’re licensed and ready to work with patients, there are several solid options open right now.
Part Time Registered Nurse – Wound Care
- Employer: Healogics, LLC.
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $35.68–$44.97 per hour
- Work in an outpatient Wound Care Center doing intake, discharge, and ongoing wound care, with the chance to learn hyperbaric oxygen therapy and vein clinic skills.
- Good fit if you’re an RN with strong assessment skills who likes focused, procedure-heavy patient care.
PRN Registered Nurse – Wound Care
- Employer: Healogics, LLC.
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: PRN / Part-time, as needed
- Pay: $35.68–$44.97 per hour
- Similar clinical work as the part-time RN role, but on a flexible, PRN schedule in the Wound Care Center.
- Great if you want to keep your wound care skills sharp while fitting shifts around another job or school.
Clinical Nurse Manager – Wound Care Center
- Employer: Healogics, LLC.
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,600–$95,100 per year
- Lead clinical operations for the Wound Care Center, overseeing RNs and other staff, quality improvement, and patient outcomes.
- Ideal for an RN with at least a year of experience who’s ready to step into leadership and staff development.
Full-Time Infusion Nurse (RN) Float – Charlottesville / Harrisonburg
- Employer: Local Infusion
- Location: Charlottesville & Harrisonburg, VA (float between centers)
- Type: Full-time
- Provide outpatient infusion therapy with a set 3:1 patient-to-clinician ratio, rotating between two modern centers.
- Good match if you’re an RN with strong IV skills who wants predictable hours, tech-supported workflows, and time to focus on each patient.
Mobile Phlebotomist – SHINE Research Study
- Employer: SHINE2 longitudinal health study (research project)
- Location: Charlottesville Metropolitan Area, VA
- Type: Temporary, Contract
- Pay: $175 per completed subject (about 45 subjects total)
- Travel to participants’ homes to draw blood, process samples with a centrifuge, and prep for overnight shipping, all under an IRB-approved protocol.
- Great side role if you’re an experienced phlebotomist who likes field work, flexible mornings, and research.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.