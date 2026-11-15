Charlottesville neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from appliances to kids’ gear and garden supplies.

Item: Whirlpool refrigerator

Condition: Described as clean spare fridge

Location: Watts Passage, Charlottesville, VA

Details: Extra fridge that needs to be picked up as soon as possible. Great if you need more cold storage in a garage or basement.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: True commercial display refrigerator

Condition: Needs work

Location: Watts Passage, Charlottesville, VA

Details: Commercial-style display fridge. The poster says it needs work, so this is best for someone handy or willing to repair.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Garden hose reel with hose

Location: Forest Lakes, Charlottesville, VA

Details: Hose reel plus hose included. Handy for watering gardens or lawns and keeping your hose neatly stored.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Outdoor patio set – stone table and metal chairs

Condition: Weathered, stone table is heavy, chairs are metal

Location: Watts Passage, Charlottesville, VA

Details: Stone-top table with matching heavy metal chairs. Weathered from being outside, but could be great for a patio or garden seating area. Bring help to lift the table.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Three-wheeled pink kids’ scooter

Condition: Great condition

Location: Forest Lakes, Charlottesville, VA

Details: Stable three-wheel design, good for younger kids learning to ride. Pink color.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Round wooden busy board for kids

Location: Forest Lakes, Charlottesville, VA

Details: Round board with hardware pieces like a caster, door knocker, and hinges. Great for little hands that like to explore and tinker.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Flats and individual gardening pots

Location: Taylors Gap, Charlottesville, VA

Details: Mix of flats and single pots for gardening and indoor plants. Helpful if you’re starting seeds or repotting houseplants.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: World’s Best Cat Litter – Lavender Scent

Size: 28 lb bag

Location: Forest Lakes, Charlottesville, VA

Details: Naturally safe litter with lavender scent, outstanding odor control, quick clumping, and 99% dust free (per description). Great for cat owners looking to save on supplies.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Green sofa with two decorative pillows

Location: Taylors Gap, Charlottesville, VA

Details: Comfortable couch, pillows included. Nice option for a living room, den, or student apartment if you can transport it.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Yamaha Clavinova digital piano

Condition: Needs work – a couple of stuck keys; cover is currently unattached

Location: 4650 Vista Ct., Troy, VA 22974 (Highlands area)

Details: Comes with all screws needed to reattach the cover. Good for someone who can fix minor issues or wants a project piano.

Contact: The poster asks that you TEXT at 434-996-3601 (do not message through the app).

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: BOB jogging stroller

Condition: Good condition

Location: Forest Lakes, Charlottesville, VA

Details: Popular jogging stroller, great for active parents who want to run or walk with their child.

Source: Nextdoor

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Free items in Charlottesville tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and contact the poster right away, and be ready to pick up.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.