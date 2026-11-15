undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Community Freebies Around Charlottesville You Can Grab Now
Charlottesville neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from appliances to kids’ gear and garden supplies.
Whirlpool Refrigerator
Item: Whirlpool refrigerator
Condition: Described as clean spare fridge
Location: Watts Passage, Charlottesville, VA
Details: Extra fridge that needs to be picked up as soon as possible. Great if you need more cold storage in a garage or basement.
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
True Commercial Display Refrigerator
Item: True commercial display refrigerator
Condition: Needs work
Location: Watts Passage, Charlottesville, VA
Details: Commercial-style display fridge. The poster says it needs work, so this is best for someone handy or willing to repair.
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Garden Hose Reel with Hose
Item: Garden hose reel with hose
Location: Forest Lakes, Charlottesville, VA
Details: Hose reel plus hose included. Handy for watering gardens or lawns and keeping your hose neatly stored.
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Outdoor Patio Stone Table and Chairs Set
Item: Outdoor patio set – stone table and metal chairs
Condition: Weathered, stone table is heavy, chairs are metal
Location: Watts Passage, Charlottesville, VA
Details: Stone-top table with matching heavy metal chairs. Weathered from being outside, but could be great for a patio or garden seating area. Bring help to lift the table.
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Kids' Scooter
Item: Three-wheeled pink kids’ scooter
Condition: Great condition
Location: Forest Lakes, Charlottesville, VA
Details: Stable three-wheel design, good for younger kids learning to ride. Pink color.
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Wooden Round Busy Board
Item: Round wooden busy board for kids
Location: Forest Lakes, Charlottesville, VA
Details: Round board with hardware pieces like a caster, door knocker, and hinges. Great for little hands that like to explore and tinker.
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Flower Pots / Gardening Pots
Item: Flats and individual gardening pots
Location: Taylors Gap, Charlottesville, VA
Details: Mix of flats and single pots for gardening and indoor plants. Helpful if you’re starting seeds or repotting houseplants.
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
World's Best Cat Litter - Lavender Scent
Item: World’s Best Cat Litter – Lavender Scent
Size: 28 lb bag
Location: Forest Lakes, Charlottesville, VA
Details: Naturally safe litter with lavender scent, outstanding odor control, quick clumping, and 99% dust free (per description). Great for cat owners looking to save on supplies.
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Green Sofa with Decorative Pillows
Item: Green sofa with two decorative pillows
Location: Taylors Gap, Charlottesville, VA
Details: Comfortable couch, pillows included. Nice option for a living room, den, or student apartment if you can transport it.
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Yamaha Clavinova - FREE but needs work
Item: Yamaha Clavinova digital piano
Condition: Needs work – a couple of stuck keys; cover is currently unattached
Location: 4650 Vista Ct., Troy, VA 22974 (Highlands area)
Details: Comes with all screws needed to reattach the cover. Good for someone who can fix minor issues or wants a project piano.
Contact: The poster asks that you TEXT at 434-996-3601 (do not message through the app).
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
BOB Jogging Stroller
Item: BOB jogging stroller
Condition: Good condition
Location: Forest Lakes, Charlottesville, VA
Details: Popular jogging stroller, great for active parents who want to run or walk with their child.
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free items in Charlottesville tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and contact the poster right away, and be ready to pick up.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.