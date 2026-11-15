Charlottesville has some solid science and research roles right now, from federal intel work to flexible field research. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM)

U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-time, federal civilian

Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay; multiple positions may be filled)

Lead a branch in the Military Scientific and Technical Intelligence Directorate, guiding analysts who track emerging technologies and ground weapons systems. This role is ideal if you have GS/GG-13 level experience, can manage complex analytical projects, and want to shape high-impact intelligence used by warfighters and senior decision-makers. TS/SCI clearance (or ability to obtain) and current Army/DCIPS or Army civilian status required.

Employer: U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM)

U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-time, federal civilian

Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay; multiple positions may be filled)

Serve as a CBW consequence assessment modeling scientist, building and using tools to simulate atmospheric dispersions and threat scenarios. Great fit if you have GS/GG-12 level specialized experience, strong skills in modeling, algorithms, complex data analysis, and GIS, and enjoy turning technical findings into clear reports and briefings. Requires eligibility for Top Secret/SCI and current Army/DCIPS or Army civilian status.

Employer: Not listed (national SHINE2 research study)

Not listed (national SHINE2 research study) Location: Charlottesville Metropolitan Area, VA

Type: Contract/Per-diem (independent)

Pay: $350 per completed subject (about $350/day)

In this field role, you’ll visit adults (ages 35–42) at home to collect health and well-being data, coordinate with a mobile phlebotomist, and handle basic data entry for a major longitudinal study on health and aging. Best for someone with a bachelor’s in a health or social science, 3+ years of research experience, strong tech skills, and flexibility for early-morning visits and some weekends.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.