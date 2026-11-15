📅 Disney Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock concert in Cville

Fans of Disney’s Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock can catch the Worlds Collide Concert Tour at John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903.

The show is on November 16, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

The night will feature hit songs from all three franchises, with new mashups, fan-favorite songs, big choreography, special effects, and fan interactions for a nostalgia-filled evening.

For tickets or more info, contact John Paul Jones Arena at (434) 243-4960 or visit their website.