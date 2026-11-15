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📅 Disney Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock live in Charlottesville
📅 Disney music mashup concert coming to JPJ Arena
The “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” is coming to John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd, Charlottesville, VA on November 16, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
This all-new arena show brings together music from Disney’s “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES,” and, for the first time, “Camp Rock.” The concert features a lineup of Disney stars performing hit songs, fresh mashups, and fan favorites from all three franchises.
If your kids (or you!) love these movies, this is a fun night out close to home.
For tickets or more info, contact John Paul Jones Arena at (434) 243-4960 or visit their website.
More Info: Disney Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock: Worlds Co...
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