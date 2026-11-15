📅 Disney music mashup concert coming to JPJ Arena

The “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” is coming to John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd, Charlottesville, VA on November 16, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

This all-new arena show brings together music from Disney’s “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES,” and, for the first time, “Camp Rock.” The concert features a lineup of Disney stars performing hit songs, fresh mashups, and fan favorites from all three franchises.

If your kids (or you!) love these movies, this is a fun night out close to home.

For tickets or more info, contact John Paul Jones Arena at (434) 243-4960 or visit their website.