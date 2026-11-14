🚧 Jefferson Park Ave southbound closed Nov 30–Dec 18

Permitted construction will close the southbound lanes of Jefferson Park Avenue between Emmet Street South and Valley Rd in Charlottesville, VA from Monday, November 30 through Friday, December 18.

Crews will be installing new curbs in this stretch. Local residents will still be able to access their homes.

Drivers should:

Avoid this section of Jefferson Park Ave if possible

if possible Follow posted detours

Use extra caution when traveling near the work zone

Questions? Contact Caleb Smith, City Traffic Engineer at 434-970-3304 or traffic@charlottesville.gov.