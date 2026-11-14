📢 Share your input on Westhaven redevelopment environmental review

The City of Charlottesville is asking for public comments on an environmental review tied to the proposed use of HUD funds for the comprehensive redevelopment of the Westhaven Neighborhood.

A 10-day public comment period runs through close of business on Monday, November 23, 2026.

You can:

Email your comments to the staff contacts listed in the public notice

Or mail written comments to: HUD Environmental Reviews

c/o Office of Budget & Grants Management

City of Charlottesville City Hall

P.O. Box 911, Charlottesville, VA 22902

The public notice and related information are posted at www.charlottesville.gov/1632/CDBGHOME-Public-Notices.

After HUD completes its review, a copy of the environmental review will be posted at https://cpd.hud.gov/cpd-public/environmental-reviews. Printed copies can be requested by emailing the listed staff contacts.