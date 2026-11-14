🚧 Weekday closure on Emmet St S Nov 16–25

Permitted construction will close the eastbound lanes of Emmet Street South between Stadium Rd and Jefferson Park Ave on weekdays only from Monday, November 16 through Wednesday, November 25.

Crews will be installing new curbs in this area.

Key details:

Closed: Eastbound lanes, weekdays Nov 16–25

Eastbound lanes, weekdays Nov 16–25 Open: The road will be open weekend of Nov 21 and for the Thanksgiving holiday

If you drive, bike, or ride through this corridor, please avoid the area if you can, follow posted detours, and use extra caution near the work zone.

Questions? Contact Caleb Smith, City Traffic Engineer, at 434-970-3304 or traffic@charlottesville.gov.