🚧 Overnight closure on Fontaine Ave for sewer repairs

Fontaine Avenue will be closed for sewer repair work between Lewis Street and Maury Avenue from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM each night, starting Monday, November 16 through Friday, November 20.

The work is permitted construction in the travel lanes, so you should expect the road to be closed, avoid the area during those hours if you can, and follow posted detours if you need to drive nearby.

If you have questions, you can contact: Caleb Smith, City Traffic Engineer

Phone: 434-970-3304

Email: traffic@charlottesville.gov