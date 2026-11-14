Charlottesville has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. Here are a few pups at Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Weight: About 78 lbs

Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

Phone: (434) 973-5959

Dewey is a handsome black Lab mix who is “aged to perfection.” At 78 pounds, he’s a solid, gentle companion with a lot of love to give. He offers sniffs and tail wags to everyone he meets and seems to find a friend wherever he goes. His description calls him a gentle giant, perfect for snuggling on the couch during chilly movie nights.

Dewey is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. You can meet him at the shelter daily between 12 PM and 6 PM, no appointment needed.

👉 Meet Dewey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

Phone: (434) 973-5959

Billabong is a striking black-and-white Husky mix with that classic Husky look. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of energy and spirit to share with an active home.

For full details on his personality, training, and any medical info, please check his listing or call the shelter.

👉 Meet Billabong and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

Phone: (434) 973-5959

Jester is a young, brown/chocolate Pit Bull Terrier mix who’s just starting out in life and looking for the right person to help him grow into his best self. As a younger dog, he’s likely to enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new things with his future family.

Please contact the shelter or visit his listing for more information on his temperament, training, and any medical details.

👉 Meet Jester and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Charlottesville, VA, consider stopping by Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA or calling (434) 973-5959 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.