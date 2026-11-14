📅 Blow Your Own Glass Ornament & Support Local Arts

Create your own blown-glass ornament and support two Charlottesville arts nonprofits at the same time.

When

Friday, Nov 13, 2026: 5–9 PM

5–9 PM Saturday, Nov 14, 2026: 2:30–8 PM

2:30–8 PM Sunday, Nov 15, 2026: 2:30–6 PM

Where

McGuffey Art Center – Raging Buffalo Glass, Studio 7 (North Basement)

201 Second St NW, Charlottesville, VA 22902

What it is

Master glassblower Charles “Chip” Hall and the Raging Buffalo Glass team will guide you through making a custom glass ornament. You pick the colors and design; they help you shape molten glass into a keepsake.

Cost & booking

Appointments start at $50

Each slot is about 10 minutes

Advance reservations are encouraged (spots are limited)

(spots are limited) Reserve your time on the Second Street Gallery website or by calling (434) 977-7284

Why it matters

50% of proceeds from appointments on Nov 13–15, 2026 go to Second Street Gallery, and the other 50% supports Charlottesville Glass, a new nonprofit for glassblowing education.