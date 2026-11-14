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📅 Blow your own glass ornament to support local arts
📅 Blow Your Own Glass Ornament & Support Local Arts
Create your own blown-glass ornament and support two Charlottesville arts nonprofits at the same time.
When
- Friday, Nov 13, 2026: 5–9 PM
- Saturday, Nov 14, 2026: 2:30–8 PM
- Sunday, Nov 15, 2026: 2:30–6 PM
Where
McGuffey Art Center – Raging Buffalo Glass, Studio 7 (North Basement)
201 Second St NW, Charlottesville, VA 22902
What it is
Master glassblower Charles “Chip” Hall and the Raging Buffalo Glass team will guide you through making a custom glass ornament. You pick the colors and design; they help you shape molten glass into a keepsake.
Cost & booking
- Appointments start at $50
- Each slot is about 10 minutes
- Advance reservations are encouraged (spots are limited)
- Reserve your time on the Second Street Gallery website or by calling (434) 977-7284
Why it matters
50% of proceeds from appointments on Nov 13–15, 2026 go to Second Street Gallery, and the other 50% supports Charlottesville Glass, a new nonprofit for glassblowing education.
More Info: Glass Ornament-Blowing Fundraiser Benefiting Secon...
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