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Charlottesville
📅 Talking Heads tribute show at The Jefferson Theater
12 days ago
📅 Talking Heads tribute show at The Jefferson Theater
Love Talking Heads? Start Making Sense, a seven-piece tribute band, is coming to The Jefferson Theater on the Downtown Mall.
- Date: November 14
- Time: 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM
- Location: The Jefferson Theater, 110 E Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22902
- Contact: Patrick Coman
- Phone: (434) 245-4980
The band plays the full Talking Heads catalog and recreates the classic live sound and visuals, bringing the high-energy feel of a real Talking Heads show.
Call the theater or visit their website to get more details and tickets.
More Info: Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute | Visit ...
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