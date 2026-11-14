📅 Talking Heads tribute show at The Jefferson Theater

Love Talking Heads? Start Making Sense, a seven-piece tribute band, is coming to The Jefferson Theater on the Downtown Mall.

Date: November 14

Time: 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Location: The Jefferson Theater, 110 E Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Contact: Patrick Coman

Phone: (434) 245-4980

The band plays the full Talking Heads catalog and recreates the classic live sound and visuals, bringing the high-energy feel of a real Talking Heads show.

Call the theater or visit their website to get more details and tickets.