Registration for winter classes and programs with Charlottesville Parks & Recreation opens at 10:00 AM on two days: Monday, November 16 for City residents and Tuesday, November 17 for non-residents and Adaptive Recreation programs. This season, City residents can register one day earlier than non-residents. Browse all program options and register at https://ow.ly/rzPE5106B0P.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Charlottesville Parks and Recreation