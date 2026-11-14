Charlottesville’s research scene is busy right now, especially in defense, imaging, and biomedical science. If you’ve got a STEM background, there are some solid roles here with clear growth paths.

Employer: MRIGlobal

MRIGlobal Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,000 – $90,000/year

Work on chemical forensics and analytical research using GC-HRMS, chromatography, and mass spectrometry in a collaborative defense-focused lab. U.S. citizenship and the ability to obtain a DoD security clearance are required, and you’ll get strong benefits plus support for professional development.

Employer: MRIGlobal

MRIGlobal Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,000 – $90,000/year

Join MRIGlobal’s Integrated Defense Solutions team focusing on materials analysis with tools like ICP-OES, SEM-FIB/EDS, GC-MS, and LC-MS. This role is great if you enjoy method development, leading lab projects, and working under federal safety and security standards.

Employer: Noblis

Noblis Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,950 – $162,475/year

Support the Army’s National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC) by advancing hyperspectral remote sensing. You’ll work with ENVI/ArcGIS/QGIS, develop new HSI algorithms, and handle field and lab spectral instruments; a Master’s degree, 8+ years’ experience, and TS/SCI eligibility are key.

Employer: University of Virginia – Jash Lab, Department of Pathology

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.23 – $24.04/hour (about $40,000 – $50,000/year)

Hands-on bench role studying immune responses to red blood cells using transgenic mice, in vivo procedures, flow cytometry, and primary cell culture. Ideal if you have rodent handling and basic immunology experience and want to grow in an academic research setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings and room to grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.