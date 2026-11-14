Charlottesville has a steady stream of cleared public safety and intel jobs, especially around defense and federal work. If you have a security background or a clearance, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Charlottesville, VA (onsite / hybrid / remote per role needs)

(onsite / hybrid / remote per role needs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,500 – $176,000/year

Work on foreign mobile missile launcher systems and long-range threat assessments, turning multi-source intel into products senior leaders actually use. Requires TS/SCI, strong all-source analysis experience, and a background in missile or military tech; comes with a wide salary band and a full benefits package.

Employer: A2 Federal

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide unarmed access control at secure INSCOM facilities—checking IDs, verifying clearances, issuing badges, and logging visitors in a 24/7 mission environment. Good fit if you’re 21+, a U.S. citizen, have 2+ years with security systems (like DISS/Scattered Castles), and can handle long shifts on your feet.

Employer: A2 Federal

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Escort and monitor uncleared personnel inside INSCOM SCIFs, making sure classified material stays protected. Core hours are Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., and you’ll need a DoD TS/SCI, CPR/AED, and the ability to pass a CI polygraph.

Employer: Prescient Edge

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive with bonus potential)

Build target packages and network analysis to support joint lethal and non-lethal operations, using F3EAD and other intel methods. Role calls for 8+ years of relevant analysis experience, a related bachelor’s degree, and TS/SCI with CI polygraph (or ability to obtain), plus access to strong healthcare and retirement benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar cleared roles pop up often around here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.