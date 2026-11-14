Charlottesville has a nice mix of hospital and community healthcare roles right now, from entry-level support to specialized night shifts and flexible contractor work.

Employer: Sentara Health (Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital)

Sentara Health (Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital) Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-time, Nights (7p–7a)

Pay: $18.93 – $27.41/hour (plus potential differentials and incentives)

(plus potential differentials and incentives) The Patient Care Technician supports nurses with daily care, vitals, mobility, phlebotomy, EKGs, and more. Great fit if you have a HS diploma and some healthcare background or CNA/related training and want strong benefits and steady night-shift hours.

Employer: PHLEBOTOMY ON WHEELS

Location: Charlottesville, VA & surrounding areas

Type: 1099 Independent Contractor, PRN/Flexible

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00 per draw (plus mileage beyond 25 miles)

(plus mileage beyond 25 miles) Travel to homes and facilities to collect lab specimens on your own schedule. Best for experienced phlebotomists (4–5+ years) who want flexibility, independence, and solid per-draw pay.

Employer: QSL Management – The Blake at Charlottesville

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Part-time, Day shift (7a–3p)

Support assisted living and memory care residents with daily activities, companionship, and light housekeeping. Good option if you enjoy working with older adults; CNA and CPR/First Aid are preferred but not always required.

Employer: Ivy Health

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Not listed (clinic-based role)

Not listed (clinic-based role) Help keep the PT clinic running smoothly by cleaning equipment, helping patients, and supporting the front desk. Nice stepping stone if you’re a student or early-career person interested in PT, OT, speech, or other rehab fields.

Employer: Sentara Health (Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital)

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-time, Nights (7p–7a)

Perform and score overnight sleep studies under department supervision. Ideal if you hold RPSGT, Virginia polysomnographic technologist licensure, and BLS, and want a stable night-shift role in a hospital setting.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good local healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.