Charlottesville’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, and several spots are hiring for steady, in-person roles. Good mix of early-morning shifts, hotel work, and a creative bakery job.

Employer: Tiger Fuel Company – The Market at Bellair

Tiger Fuel Company – The Market at Bellair Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week, weekends)

Pay: $15 – $17.50/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus (1-year commitment)

+ (1-year commitment) Why it’s worth a look: Early-morning kitchen role at a popular “gourmet gas station” with free health insurance after 60 days, 401(k) match, paid parental leave, free shift meal + unlimited drinks, and options for 4- or 5-day workweeks.

Employer: Baywood Hotels – Home2 Suites by Hilton

Location: 201 Monticello Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Type: In-person, hotel housekeeping

In-person, hotel housekeeping Pay: From $16.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Daytime start around 9 AM, steady hotel work, and benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and hotel discounts. You’ll keep guest rooms clean and stocked. To apply, visit the hotel Mon–Fri, 10 AM–4 PM.

Employer: Baywood Hotels – Home2 Suites by Hilton

Location: 201 Monticello Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Type: In-person, hotel laundry

In-person, hotel laundry Pay: From $16.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Behind-the-scenes role washing, folding, and organizing hotel linens. Very active job (lots of walking and lifting) with health, dental, vision, PTO, and discounts, plus a set 9 AM-style start.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1780

Location: 975 Hilton Heights Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $31/hour + possible shift premiums and bonuses

+ possible shift premiums and bonuses Why it’s worth a look: Creative bakery role with opening/morning shifts, strong pay, and big-company benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid leave, discounts, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.