undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Charlottesville
🍽️ Charlottesville Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Charlottesville’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, and several spots are hiring for steady, in-person roles. Good mix of early-morning shifts, hotel work, and a creative bakery job.
Full Time Morning Cook – $1,000 Sign-on Bonus
- Employer: Tiger Fuel Company – The Market at Bellair
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week, weekends)
- Pay: $15 – $17.50/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus (1-year commitment)
- Why it’s worth a look: Early-morning kitchen role at a popular “gourmet gas station” with free health insurance after 60 days, 401(k) match, paid parental leave, free shift meal + unlimited drinks, and options for 4- or 5-day workweeks.
Room Attendant / Housekeeping – Home2 Suites
- Employer: Baywood Hotels – Home2 Suites by Hilton
- Location: 201 Monticello Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22902
- Type: In-person, hotel housekeeping
- Pay: From $16.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Daytime start around 9 AM, steady hotel work, and benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and hotel discounts. You’ll keep guest rooms clean and stocked. To apply, visit the hotel Mon–Fri, 10 AM–4 PM.
Laundry Attendant – Home2 Suites
- Employer: Baywood Hotels – Home2 Suites by Hilton
- Location: 201 Monticello Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22902
- Type: In-person, hotel laundry
- Pay: From $16.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Behind-the-scenes role washing, folding, and organizing hotel linens. Very active job (lots of walking and lifting) with health, dental, vision, PTO, and discounts, plus a set 9 AM-style start.
Cake Decorator – Walmart Supercenter
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1780
- Location: 975 Hilton Heights Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18 – $31/hour + possible shift premiums and bonuses
- Why it’s worth a look: Creative bakery role with opening/morning shifts, strong pay, and big-company benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid leave, discounts, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.