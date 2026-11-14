Charlottesville retail is busy right now—big box stores and specialty shops are both hiring. Good mix of entry-level roles and supervisor spots with benefits.

Employer: Staples

Staples Location: Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, VA Type: Full-time (flexible hours based on store needs)

Full-time (flexible hours based on store needs) Salary: Compensation based on experience (not listed)

Lead the front of the store, coach the sales team, and keep customers happy while driving sales and conversions. Comes with weekly pay, PTO, store discounts, 401(k) with match, and health benefits, and they’re hiring immediately with the chance to schedule an interview within minutes of applying.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, VA Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Salary: $16.00 – $16.65 per hour

Pick and stage online and in-store orders, help customers get the right items, and operate warehouse equipment (training/certification available). Role includes health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, parental leave, and Lowe’s discounts at one of the largest home improvement retailers.

Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies)

HomeGoods (TJX Companies) Location: 300 Twentyninth Place Ct, Charlottesville, VA

300 Twentyninth Place Ct, Charlottesville, VA Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: $13.75 – $14.25 per hour

Front-end role focused on friendly checkout, clean store standards, and helping on the sales floor as needed. Offers a store discount, 401(k), and access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, and more once you meet hours/service requirements.

Employer: America's Best (National Vision)

(National Vision) Location: Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, VA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive pay + bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Help run the eyeglass department—leading the team, hitting sales goals, and keeping customers coming back. Highlights include every Sunday off, health & dental insurance, 401(k), generous PTO, holidays, parental leave, and eyewear discounts, plus strong training and promotion paths.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these roles tend to fill fast once word gets around.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.