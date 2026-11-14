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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville retail is busy right now—big box stores and specialty shops are both hiring. Good mix of entry-level roles and supervisor spots with benefits.
Retail Sales Supervisor
- Employer: Staples
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Full-time (flexible hours based on store needs)
- Salary: Compensation based on experience (not listed)
Lead the front of the store, coach the sales team, and keep customers happy while driving sales and conversions. Comes with weekly pay, PTO, store discounts, 401(k) with match, and health benefits, and they’re hiring immediately with the chance to schedule an interview within minutes of applying.
Full Time - Fulfillment Associate - Day
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Salary: $16.00 – $16.65 per hour
Pick and stage online and in-store orders, help customers get the right items, and operate warehouse equipment (training/certification available). Role includes health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, parental leave, and Lowe’s discounts at one of the largest home improvement retailers.
Cashier
- Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies)
- Location: 300 Twentyninth Place Ct, Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $13.75 – $14.25 per hour
Front-end role focused on friendly checkout, clean store standards, and helping on the sales floor as needed. Offers a store discount, 401(k), and access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, and more once you meet hours/service requirements.
Assistant Manager - Optical
- Employer: America's Best (National Vision)
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay + bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)
Help run the eyeglass department—leading the team, hitting sales goals, and keeping customers coming back. Highlights include every Sunday off, health & dental insurance, 401(k), generous PTO, holidays, parental leave, and eyewear discounts, plus strong training and promotion paths.
If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these roles tend to fill fast once word gets around.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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