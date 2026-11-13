Charlottesville has some solid openings right now if you love working with kids, from hands-on classroom roles to center leadership.

Employer: Millstone of Ivy

Millstone of Ivy Location: Charlottesville, VA (in person, one location)

Charlottesville, VA (in person, one location) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Help the lead teacher with daily classroom tasks: crafts, snacks and lunch, nap time, and simple indoor activities. Great if you enjoy little kids and want steady hours, plus paid time off and a clear, routine schedule.

Employer: St. Mark Lutheran Preschool

St. Mark Lutheran Preschool Location: Charlottesville, VA (in person)

Charlottesville, VA (in person) Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, ~40 hrs/week, 8:30–5:30)

Pay: $36,000 – $38,000/year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, professional development

Rotate between classrooms to cover breaks and support teachers while keeping staff-to-child ratios on track. Good fit if you like variety, enjoy play-based learning, and want strong benefits and training.

Employer: Bright Horizons

Location: Charlottesville, VA (in person)

Charlottesville, VA (in person) Type: Full-time leadership role

Pay: $59,000 – $66,000/year

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/sick/holiday/parental leave, 401(k), disability and life insurance, discounts, and career development with free degree programs

Support the Center Director with daily operations, mentor teachers, and work closely with families to keep a high-quality, safe early childhood program running smoothly. Ideal if you have an early childhood degree and a few years of leadership experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.