Charlottesville has a nice mix of finance roles right now, from mission-driven nonprofit work to higher-paying lending jobs with growth paths.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a growing ag lender)

gpac (recruiting for a growing ag lender) Location: Charlottesville, VA (home-office based)

(home-office based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus company vehicle, 401(k) with match, PTO)

Manage 30–40 high-value farm and commercial loan relationships, many over $1M, and grow the portfolio while working closely with strong Credit and Operations teams. Great fit if you have 3–5+ years in credit/underwriting, an ag background, and like being the go-to financing advisor for established customers.

Employer: The Women's Initiative

Location: Charlottesville, VA (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time (15 hrs/week)

Pay: $26/hour

Support a mission-driven mental health nonprofit by handling day-to-day accounting: recording transactions, reconciliations, and basic financial reports. This role is great if you have 2–4 years of bookkeeping/AP/AR, like a flexible hybrid schedule, and want meaningful work with PTO, retirement plan, and pro-rated benefits.

Employer: Ryan Homes / NVR Mortgage

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$65,000 per year

Work directly with homebuyers to process mortgage loans from start to finish, coordinating between borrowers, sales, and underwriting. Ideal if you have 2+ years of loan processing, strong customer service skills, and want to grow with a Fortune 500 homebuilder that offers training and solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—skills in accounting and lending transfer well, and local employers often hire for potential.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.