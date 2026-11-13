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Charlottesville
📅 MPO Tech Committee meeting on regional transportation plans
8 days ago
📅 Transportation planning meeting: MPO Tech Committee
The MPO Technical Committee will meet on February 2, 2027, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Water Street Center, 407 E. Water Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
This committee is made up of planning staff from state agencies and local departments. They:
- Review and develop transportation plans for the MPO Policy Board
- Analyze proposals for technical feasibility
- Help implement transportation projects after they’re adopted by the MPO or a locality
The MPO Tech Committee meets on the 1st Tuesday of each month at 10:00 am at the same location.
If you’re interested in how regional transportation plans are shaped at the technical level, you can attend this meeting at the Water Street Center.
More Info: MPO Tech Committee – CA-MPO
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