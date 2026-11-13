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🐱 Playful Charlottesville Kittens Ready to Join Your Family
Charlottesville is full of tiny whiskers and big purrs right now. These adoptable kittens are waiting at Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA for someone to bring them home and love them forever.
Carnival
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Carnival is a young tortie girl with a striking coat and bright eyes. She’s looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Carnival and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moonlight
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby/White
- Adoption fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Moonlight is a sweet brown tabby and white kitten with soft markings and a curious face.
👉 Meet Moonlight and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Arthur Read
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Arthur Read is a fluffy black-and-white boy with medium-length fur and a classic tuxedo look.
👉 Meet Arthur Read and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Green Onion
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue
- Adoption fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Green Onion is a handsome gray/blue kitten with a soft, sleek coat.
👉 Meet Green Onion and apply to adopt on adoptapet
D.W. Read
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
D.W. Read is a black-and-white baby girl with bold markings and a bright expression.
👉 Meet D.W. Read and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fiesta
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Fiesta is a tortoiseshell kitten with a colorful coat that matches her fun name.
👉 Meet Fiesta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Muffy Crosswire
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Muffy Crosswire is a black-and-white kitten with a sharp tuxedo pattern and bright eyes.
👉 Meet Muffy Crosswire and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cauldron Kitty
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Cauldron Kitty is a striking black-and-white girl with a fun, spooky-season name.
👉 Meet Cauldron Kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ghostbuster
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Ghostbuster is a black-and-white kitten with a fun, spooky name and a classic look.
👉 Meet Ghostbuster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Snow Pea
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Snow Pea is a sleek all-black kitten with a cute, veggie-inspired name.
👉 Meet Snow Pea and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ariel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Ariel is a brown tabby baby with soft stripes and a gentle look.
👉 Meet Ariel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby Corn
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue/Black
- Adoption fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Baby Corn is a fluffy longhair kitten with a mix of gray/blue and black in her coat.
👉 Meet Baby Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Festival
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream or Ivory
- Adoption fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Festival is a light-colored cream/ivory kitten with a soft, gentle look.
👉 Meet Festival and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sunshine
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red
- Adoption fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Sunshine is an orange/red boy with a bright, sunny coat that lives up to his name.
👉 Meet Sunshine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sgetti
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Sgetti is a black-and-white kitten with a fun, pasta-themed name and a bold coat pattern.
👉 Meet Sgetti and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your home, now is a wonderful time to visit Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA or call (434) 973-5959 to ask about these little ones. You can also click through to each listing to start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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