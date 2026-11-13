Charlottesville is full of tiny whiskers and big purrs right now. These adoptable kittens are waiting at Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA for someone to bring them home and love them forever.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

Phone: (434) 973-5959

Carnival is a young tortie girl with a striking coat and bright eyes. She’s looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Carnival and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby/White

Brown Tabby/White Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

Phone: (434) 973-5959

Moonlight is a sweet brown tabby and white kitten with soft markings and a curious face.

👉 Meet Moonlight and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

Phone: (434) 973-5959

Arthur Read is a fluffy black-and-white boy with medium-length fur and a classic tuxedo look.

👉 Meet Arthur Read and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

Phone: (434) 973-5959

Green Onion is a handsome gray/blue kitten with a soft, sleek coat.

👉 Meet Green Onion and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

Phone: (434) 973-5959

D.W. Read is a black-and-white baby girl with bold markings and a bright expression.

👉 Meet D.W. Read and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

Phone: (434) 973-5959

Fiesta is a tortoiseshell kitten with a colorful coat that matches her fun name.

👉 Meet Fiesta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

Phone: (434) 973-5959

Muffy Crosswire is a black-and-white kitten with a sharp tuxedo pattern and bright eyes.

👉 Meet Muffy Crosswire and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

Phone: (434) 973-5959

Cauldron Kitty is a striking black-and-white girl with a fun, spooky-season name.

👉 Meet Cauldron Kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

Phone: (434) 973-5959

Ghostbuster is a black-and-white kitten with a fun, spooky name and a classic look.

👉 Meet Ghostbuster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

Phone: (434) 973-5959

Snow Pea is a sleek all-black kitten with a cute, veggie-inspired name.

👉 Meet Snow Pea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

Phone: (434) 973-5959

Ariel is a brown tabby baby with soft stripes and a gentle look.

👉 Meet Ariel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue/Black

Gray or Blue/Black Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

Phone: (434) 973-5959

Baby Corn is a fluffy longhair kitten with a mix of gray/blue and black in her coat.

👉 Meet Baby Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream or Ivory

Cream or Ivory Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

Phone: (434) 973-5959

Festival is a light-colored cream/ivory kitten with a soft, gentle look.

👉 Meet Festival and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red

Orange or Red Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

Phone: (434) 973-5959

Sunshine is an orange/red boy with a bright, sunny coat that lives up to his name.

👉 Meet Sunshine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

Phone: (434) 973-5959

Sgetti is a black-and-white kitten with a fun, pasta-themed name and a bold coat pattern.

👉 Meet Sgetti and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your home, now is a wonderful time to visit Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA or call (434) 973-5959 to ask about these little ones. You can also click through to each listing to start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.