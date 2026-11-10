🔬 Charlottesville science & research roles with strong pay and impact

Charlottesville is buzzing with research right now, especially at UVA. If you’re into climate, data, or clinical trials, these roles put you close to big ideas and real-world impact.

Employer: University of Virginia Environmental Institute

University of Virginia Environmental Institute Location: Charlottesville, VA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, 1-year appointment (Climate Fellows cohort model supports 2 years)

Salary: $70,700/year + $5,000/year research funds

Work with an interdisciplinary team on climate-resilient power systems using machine learning, deep learning, and reinforcement learning. Ideal if you have a PhD in a related field, love cross-discipline work, and want strong mentoring plus access to serious computing resources.

Employer: University of Virginia Health (BMETS-RC)

University of Virginia Health (BMETS-RC) Location: Charlottesville, VA (fully on-site)

Type: Full-time, exempt, benefited, restricted

Salary: $65,000–$80,000/year, based on experience

Help run a growing brain metastases research program, from multi-site registry operations to retreats and symposia. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in health or data-related fields, enjoy organizing complex projects, and like being the hub between clinicians, researchers, and data teams. Application review starts after November 14, 2026.

Employer: University of Virginia

University of Virginia Location: Based in Charlottesville, VA | Remote role

Based in | Type: Full-time, exempt, benefited, restricted

Salary: Not listed

Lead UVA’s clinical research budgeting and billing program, from coverage analysis and budget negotiation to audits and training. You’ll work with tools like Epic and OnCore, manage staff, and shape policies. Requires a bachelor’s degree, 4+ years’ relevant experience, and CCRC/CCRP within one year of hire.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and requirements, and it might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.