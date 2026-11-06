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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Charlottesville
Looking for a new feline friend in Charlottesville, VA? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA for someone to bring them home and love them.
Jeepers
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Adoption Fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Jeepers is a tiny gray-and-white girl who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and cuddles, she could be your match.
👉 Meet Jeepers and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Robert Flavor
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red / White
- Adoption Fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Robert Flavor is a handsome orange-and-white kitten with a big name and a bright future. He’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about family life.
👉 Meet Robert Flavor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Handsome
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Handsome is a striking all-white senior boy who deserves a soft place to land. If you have a quiet home and a gentle heart, he could be the perfect calm companion.
👉 Meet Handsome and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Peepers
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Adoption Fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Peepers is a gray-and-white kitten who’s ready to explore, play, and then curl up for naps. He’d love a home that can keep up with kitten fun.
👉 Meet Peepers and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Phantom of the Opera
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Phantom of the Opera is a sleek all-black young cat with a dramatic name and a lot of charm. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youth and energy.
👉 Meet Phantom of the Opera and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Creepers
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Creepers is a beautiful tortoiseshell kitten with a unique coat. She’s looking for a family who will give her lots of love, toys, and safe places to climb and nap.
👉 Meet Creepers and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oogie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Adoption Fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Oogie is another adorable gray-and-white kitten, ready to bring fun and laughter into your home. He’d be thrilled to have toys, windows to watch, and people to love.
👉 Meet Oogie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boogeyman
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream or Ivory
- Adoption Fee: $199
- Shelter: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Phone: (434) 973-5959
Boogeyman is a cream-colored kitten with a big personality name and a soft look. He’s ready to grow up in a home where he’s safe, loved, and part of the family.
👉 Meet Boogeyman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Charlottesville, VA, please consider visiting the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA or calling (434) 973-5959 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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