👔 Charlottesville Executive Roles with Multiple Branch & Project Manager Openings

Charlottesville has some strong leadership roles open right now, especially if you like running teams, owning results, and growing a business.

Here are several executive & management jobs worth a look:

Employer: KODIAK Construction Recruiting & Staffing (for a mechanical contractor)

KODIAK Construction Recruiting & Staffing (for a mechanical contractor) Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-time, on-site (office-based)

Salary: $90,000–$110,000 DOE + bonus

Lead large commercial and industrial mechanical projects from the office, partnering with Superintendents in the field. This role comes with strong pay, 401(k) with match, full medical/dental/vision, car and phone allowance, tuition help, and room to mentor other PMs.

Employer: Spotless Window Cleaning & SoftWash

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base from $75,000 + ~20% performance bonus

Open and run a brand-new Charlottesville branch like it’s your own small business. You’ll handle operations, local sales, hiring, and P&L, with perks like a company vehicle, bonus plan, and phantom equity plus vacation and holidays.

Employer: Atlantic Union Bank

Location: Charlottesville, VA (Northtown Branch)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive, with benefits & incentives)

Lead a bank branch team focused on sales growth, client relationships, and smooth daily operations. This role offers a full benefits package, leadership development, and the chance to be active in the local community while helping customers reach their financial goals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good leadership roles in Charlottesville don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.