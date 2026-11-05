🚧 Nov 9–17 paving on Plateau, Summit, Westerly & nearby streets

🚧 November milling & paving on Charlottesville neighborhood streets

The City will be milling and paving several streets in early November 2026. Work will happen on:

Plateau Rd (Westerly Ave to Summit St) – Mill Nov 9 , pave Nov 11

– Mill , pave Summit St (Fontaine Ave to Westerly Ave) – Mill Nov 9–10 , pave Nov 11–12

– Mill , pave Westerly Ave (Fontaine Ave to Summit Ave) – Mill Nov 10–11 , pave Nov 12–13

– Mill , pave Sheridan Ave (Calhoun St to dead end) – Mill Nov 11–12 , pave Nov 13–16 ( no weekend work )

– Mill , pave ( ) St George Ave (St Clair Ave to Coleman St) – Mill Nov 12–13, pave Nov 16–17

Temporary no parking signs will go up and door hangers will be delivered 48 hours before work starts. Traffic and property access will stay open, but drivers should expect rough pavement, lane closures, flaggers, and no markings during work.

Questions? Contact Caleb Smith, City Traffic Engineer, at 434-970-3304 or traffic@charlottesville.gov.