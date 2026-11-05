🚌 Charlottesville Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Charlottesville has some solid driving jobs right now, from local routes to high‑earning OTR runs. If you’ve got a CDL (or want steady driving work), these are worth a look.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Charlottesville, VA (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year; $5,000/week minimum average when working; most earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—this is OTR work that’s different from standard freight. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, plus detention pay, fuel price guarantee, paid tolls, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus; passport required.

Employer: Republic Services

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $20.35–$28.00 per hour (varies by locality)

Drive a front‑load trash truck on a set route, handling commercial waste pickup with daily pre/post trip inspections and safety checks. This role comes with a full benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, ESPP, PTO, and disability and life coverage.

Employer: Brittany’s Transit Services LLC

Location: Charlottesville, VA 22907 (serves 14 nearby counties)

(serves 14 nearby counties) Type: Full-time

Pay: $650–$750 per week

Help clients get to where they need to go—perfect if you like people and want to make a daily impact. No experience needed; you’ll use a company car, get paid training and paid time off, but you must pass background, driving, and drug checks and be able to commute to pick up the vehicle each shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.