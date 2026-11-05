💻 Charlottesville IT Jobs with Multiple Roles from $18/hr to $150K

Charlottesville’s tech scene is busy right now, from UVA’s creative AI work to hands-on support roles in healthcare and national security. Here are a few solid IT openings worth a look this week.

Employer: University of Virginia

University of Virginia Location: Charlottesville, VA (hybrid; frequent on-site work at UVA)

(hybrid; frequent on-site work at UVA) Salary: $140,000 – $150,000

Type: Full-time, exempt, benefited

Lead how UVA uses AI, interactive media, and front-end development to tell its story and support fundraising. This senior role owns high-end digital experiences (design + code), manages giving.virginia.edu, and guides responsible AI use across External Relations. Requires a bachelor’s degree and 8+ years of relevant experience.

Employer: Zel Technologies LLC

Location: Charlottesville, VA (on-site with an Intelligence Community client)

(on-site with an Intelligence Community client) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support a national security client by curating and managing complex, biology-focused data sets for a key Intelligence Community web app. You’ll work on-site with analysts and developers, using GitLab, metadata skills, and strong data organization. TS/SCI with CI Poly and US citizenship are required.

Employer: Networking Technologies and Support, Inc. (NTS)

Location: Charlottesville, VA (supporting a large medical university)

(supporting a large medical university) Salary: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Great fit if you like hands-on tech work and helping people. You’ll handle Windows PCs, printers, scanners, VPN, and Wi‑Fi issues, plus new user setups and imaging. 1–3 years of desktop support and strong customer service are key; benefits start after 90 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this pop up often around town.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.