🏥 Charlottesville Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Charlottesville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for travel clinicians, techs, and bedside staff. If you’re open to nights, weekends, or travel contracts, there’s solid money on the table right now.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Travel, Internship | 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, 13 weeks

| Pay: $2,274 per week

Coast is offering a night-shift RT contract with guaranteed stipends for facility call‑offs and on‑call shifts, which helps keep your income steady. Great fit if you want a travel gig with extra financial security baked in.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Travel, Internship | 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, 13 weeks

| Pay: $2,415 per week

NICU RRT role with Anders Group, plus day‑one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel perks. Ideal if you want high NICU acuity and a full benefits package while you travel.

Employer: TrailBlazer Staffing Solutions

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-Time Travel | 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days, 42 weeks

| Pay: $3,920 per week

Longer IR Tech contract with strong weekly pay, ARRT and 2+ years’ experience required. Great if you want stability, advanced procedures, and bonuses for referrals and contract renewals.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-Time Travel | 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days, 13 weeks

| Pay: $3,312 per week

Shorter IR Tech travel assignment with daytime 10‑hour shifts. Good option if you want high pay with a family‑style agency started by travel nurses.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Travel, Internship | 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, 26 weeks

| Pay: $2,285 per week

Peds/NICU RRT contract with a longer 26‑week run for extra stability. Comes with day‑one benefits, weekly pay, and strong support from a large national agency.

Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Travel, Internship | 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts, 13 weeks

| Pay: $2,255 per week

NICU RRT role with a nurse‑founded agency, weekly pay, and 401(k). Good if you like clear pay packages and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Travel, Internship | 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts, 13 weeks

| Pay: $2,207 per week

Very similar NICU RRT contract with slightly different pay/package details. Worth comparing both Travel Nurses, Inc. listings to see which aligns better with your needs.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Contract / Locum | 24‑hr hospital shifts, pager call

| Pay: Not listed (CompHealth negotiates)

Locums OB/GYN role covering hospital and clinic, including deliveries and GYN surgeries. CompHealth handles travel, housing, malpractice, and weekly pay so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: Charlottesville, VA (skilled nursing facility)

(skilled nursing facility) Type: Full-Time & Part-Time | 8‑hr shifts; 12‑hr weekend options

| Pay: $21–$24 per hour

SNF CNA role with a new wage scale, daily pay option, generous PTO, and strong benefits. Great if you want steady hours, career growth support, and a family‑style team.

Employer: Meadow Creek Post Acute

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: CNA Position (Schedule not specified)

Pay: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Long‑term care CNA role with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and daily pay. Good fit if you want consistent schedules and long‑term relationships with residents.

Employer: Albemarle Health & Rehabilitation Center

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Competitive rate (exact amount not listed)

Lead infection prevention and control in a post‑acute/long‑term care setting, including audits, staff training, and regulatory compliance. Ideal for an RN with infection control experience who likes education and quality work.

Employer: CareATC

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Part-Time with Benefits | ~20 hrs/week, 3 days/week

| Pay: $42,000–$46,000 annual (for 20 hrs/week)

Clinic‑based RD role focused on chronic disease management and wellness, with CEU reimbursement and strong benefits even at part‑time hours. Great if you want work‑life balance and time to see your patients’ progress.

Employer: University of Virginia Health

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $19.14–$28.47 per hour

Entry‑level lab support role managing specimens and equipment in a cancer care setting. Good starting point if you have a high school diploma and want to get into clinical lab work.

Employer: University of Virginia Health

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $19.14–$28.47 per hour

Full‑time version of the Specimen Management Tech role with the same core duties and UVA benefits. Nice fit if you want stable hours and room to grow inside a major academic medical center.

Employer: University of Virginia Health

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $19.14–$28.47 per hour

(Part-time listing; included above for clarity. Choose this if you want fewer hours with the same UVA environment and benefits eligibility.)

Employer: University of Virginia Health

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $18.60–$19.93 per hour

Hands‑on role supporting PT/OT/SLP with mobility and rehab tasks in an acute care setting. Great entry job if you have a high school diploma and AHA BLS and want direct patient contact.

Employer: BrightStar Care of Charlottesville

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-Time & Part-Time (Home Care) | 3x12s, rotating weekends

| Pay: $41–$60 per hour (about $1,200–$2,200/week for 36 hrs)

Home care RN/LPN role with flexible scheduling, weekly pay, benefits, and no facility travel between units. Good for nurses who like one‑on‑one care and more control over their schedule.

Employer: Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-Time, Weekend Day Shift (11:00a–9:30p)

Pay: $38.74–$58.21 per hour + up to $30,000 sign-on bonus

Weekend CT Tech role with strong hourly pay, big sign‑on bonus, and full Sentara benefits. Perfect if you’re ARRT/CNMT and want a consistent weekend schedule with premium compensation.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full details, and apply while it’s fresh. Healthcare roles in Charlottesville move fast, especially the higher‑paying travel and imaging spots.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.