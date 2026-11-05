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🏥 Charlottesville Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Charlottesville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for travel clinicians, techs, and bedside staff. If you’re open to nights, weekends, or travel contracts, there’s solid money on the table right now.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,274/week (Nights)
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Travel, Internship | 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, 13 weeks
- Pay: $2,274 per week
Coast is offering a night-shift RT contract with guaranteed stipends for facility call‑offs and on‑call shifts, which helps keep your income steady. Great fit if you want a travel gig with extra financial security baked in.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – NICU – $2,415/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Travel, Internship | 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, 13 weeks
- Pay: $2,415 per week
NICU RRT role with Anders Group, plus day‑one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel perks. Ideal if you want high NICU acuity and a full benefits package while you travel.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $3,920/week
- Employer: TrailBlazer Staffing Solutions
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Full-Time Travel | 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days, 42 weeks
- Pay: $3,920 per week
Longer IR Tech contract with strong weekly pay, ARRT and 2+ years’ experience required. Great if you want stability, advanced procedures, and bonuses for referrals and contract renewals.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $3,312/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Full-Time Travel | 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days, 13 weeks
- Pay: $3,312 per week
Shorter IR Tech travel assignment with daytime 10‑hour shifts. Good option if you want high pay with a family‑style agency started by travel nurses.
Travel NICU Respiratory Therapist – $2,285/week
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Travel, Internship | 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, 26 weeks
- Pay: $2,285 per week
Peds/NICU RRT contract with a longer 26‑week run for extra stability. Comes with day‑one benefits, weekly pay, and strong support from a large national agency.
Travel RRT – NICU – $2,255/week
- Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Travel, Internship | 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts, 13 weeks
- Pay: $2,255 per week
NICU RRT role with a nurse‑founded agency, weekly pay, and 401(k). Good if you like clear pay packages and strong recruiter support.
Travel RRT – NICU – $2,207/week
- Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Travel, Internship | 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts, 13 weeks
- Pay: $2,207 per week
Very similar NICU RRT contract with slightly different pay/package details. Worth comparing both Travel Nurses, Inc. listings to see which aligns better with your needs.
Locum Tenens OB/GYN Physician
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Contract / Locum | 24‑hr hospital shifts, pager call
- Pay: Not listed (CompHealth negotiates)
Locums OB/GYN role covering hospital and clinic, including deliveries and GYN surgeries. CompHealth handles travel, housing, malpractice, and weekly pay so you can focus on patient care.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – $21–$24/hr
- Employer: Saber Healthcare Group
- Location: Charlottesville, VA (skilled nursing facility)
- Type: Full-Time & Part-Time | 8‑hr shifts; 12‑hr weekend options
- Pay: $21–$24 per hour
SNF CNA role with a new wage scale, daily pay option, generous PTO, and strong benefits. Great if you want steady hours, career growth support, and a family‑style team.
Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) – Long-Term Care
- Employer: Meadow Creek Post Acute
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: CNA Position (Schedule not specified)
- Pay: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)
Long‑term care CNA role with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and daily pay. Good fit if you want consistent schedules and long‑term relationships with residents.
Infection Preventionist – RN
- Employer: Albemarle Health & Rehabilitation Center
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: Competitive rate (exact amount not listed)
Lead infection prevention and control in a post‑acute/long‑term care setting, including audits, staff training, and regulatory compliance. Ideal for an RN with infection control experience who likes education and quality work.
Registered Dietitian – $42,000–$46,000 (Part-Time, 20 hrs/week)
- Employer: CareATC
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Part-Time with Benefits | ~20 hrs/week, 3 days/week
- Pay: $42,000–$46,000 annual (for 20 hrs/week)
Clinic‑based RD role focused on chronic disease management and wellness, with CEU reimbursement and strong benefits even at part‑time hours. Great if you want work‑life balance and time to see your patients’ progress.
Specimen Management Technician – UVA Cancer Care Pantops (Part-Time)
- Employer: University of Virginia Health
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Part-Time
- Pay: $19.14–$28.47 per hour
Entry‑level lab support role managing specimens and equipment in a cancer care setting. Good starting point if you have a high school diploma and want to get into clinical lab work.
Specimen Management Technician – UVA Cancer Care Pantops (Full-Time)
- Employer: University of Virginia Health
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $19.14–$28.47 per hour
Full‑time version of the Specimen Management Tech role with the same core duties and UVA benefits. Nice fit if you want stable hours and room to grow inside a major academic medical center.
Specimen Management Technician – UVA Cancer Care Pantops (Part-Time)
- Employer: University of Virginia Health
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Part-Time
- Pay: $19.14–$28.47 per hour
(Part-time listing; included above for clarity. Choose this if you want fewer hours with the same UVA environment and benefits eligibility.)
Rehabilitation/Mobility Technician – $18.60–$19.93/hr
- Employer: University of Virginia Health
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Part-Time
- Pay: $18.60–$19.93 per hour
Hands‑on role supporting PT/OT/SLP with mobility and rehab tasks in an acute care setting. Great entry job if you have a high school diploma and AHA BLS and want direct patient contact.
Registered Nurse (RN) / Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – $41–$60/hr
- Employer: BrightStar Care of Charlottesville
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Full-Time & Part-Time (Home Care) | 3x12s, rotating weekends
- Pay: $41–$60 per hour (about $1,200–$2,200/week for 36 hrs)
Home care RN/LPN role with flexible scheduling, weekly pay, benefits, and no facility travel between units. Good for nurses who like one‑on‑one care and more control over their schedule.
CT Technologist – $38.74–$58.21/hr + Up to $30,000 Sign-On
- Employer: Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Type: Full-Time, Weekend Day Shift (11:00a–9:30p)
- Pay: $38.74–$58.21 per hour + up to $30,000 sign-on bonus
Weekend CT Tech role with strong hourly pay, big sign‑on bonus, and full Sentara benefits. Perfect if you’re ARRT/CNMT and want a consistent weekend schedule with premium compensation.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full details, and apply while it’s fresh. Healthcare roles in Charlottesville move fast, especially the higher‑paying travel and imaging spots.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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