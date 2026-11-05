🛒 Charlottesville Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles With Hourly Pay & Perks

Charlottesville’s retail scene is busy right now—great mix of national brands and local shops hiring. If you like people, pace, and flexible hours, this week has some solid options.

Employer: PetSmart

PetSmart Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-time (hourly; at least local minimum wage)

(hourly; at least local minimum wage) Pay: Exact rate based on experience and store; hourly + benefits

Exact rate based on experience and store; hourly + benefits Why it’s worth a look: Lead store operations, help train associates, and care for in-store pets. Weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition assistance, and clear growth paths if you want to move up.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)

Location: Charlottesville, VA 22903

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Independent, on-your-feet work setting up displays and stocking big-name brands in multiple stores. Great if you like flexible hours, working solo, and using your phone to track tasks.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Behind-the-scenes role keeping shelves, coolers, restrooms, and gas islands clean and stocked. Good fit if you like physical work, staying busy, and don’t mind ladders, cleaning, and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Domino’s (Commonwealth Pizza franchise)

Location: Pantops, Charlottesville, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Competitive wages (exact rate not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Take orders, make pizzas, and work in a fast, fun shop with flexible schedules, paid training, meal discounts, and strong promotion-from-within culture if you want to move into management.

Employer: AAA Club Alliance

Location: 616 Albemarle Square, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week)

Pay: $18.24–$23.33/hour base + monthly incentives (about $162–$500/month )

+ monthly incentives (about ) Why it’s worth a look: Steady retail schedule (no Sundays), selling and upgrading AAA memberships. Strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 7% match, PTO, paid holidays, free AAA membership, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Spring Street Boutique

Location: Charlottesville, VA (in person)

Type: Part-time (12–24 hours/week)

Pay: $17.50–$18.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role in a local women’s boutique—oversee daily operations, help with displays, social media, and staff coordination. Great if you love fashion and want leadership experience without full-time hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always adjust later once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.