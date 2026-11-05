🏗️ Charlottesville Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings

Charlottesville has some solid options right now if you like problem‑solving, field work, and building real projects you can see around town.

Below are several architecture & engineering roles, all with full-time hours and benefits.

Employer: WW Associates, Inc.

WW Associates, Inc. Location: Charlottesville, VA (in-person; also hiring in Lynchburg)

(in-person; also hiring in Lynchburg) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $30.00 – $50.00/hour

Benefits: Dental, health, life, vision, paid time off

Work on environmental, water, and wastewater projects for public and private clients. Great fit if you have a BS or MS in Civil Engineering, solid communication skills, and experience or interest in AutoCAD, water/wastewater, and site development; EIT or PE is a plus.

Employer: WW Associates, Inc.

WW Associates, Inc. Location: Charlottesville, VA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $25.00 – $30.00/hour

Benefits: Dental, health, life, vision, paid time off

Lead field crews on boundary, topographic, and construction stakeout surveys, especially for water/wastewater projects. Ideal if you’ve run a crew before and are comfortable with total stations and electronic data collection.

Employer: WW Associates, Inc.

WW Associates, Inc. Location: Charlottesville, VA (in-person; office-based)

(in-person; office-based) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $16.00 – $21.00/hour

Benefits: Dental, health, life, vision, paid time off

Support all kinds of land surveying work from the office, handling base sheets, field data, topography, and electronic files. Good entry point if you like CAD work and want to grow in surveying and civil/environmental projects.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles or growth paths once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.