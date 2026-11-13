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Albemarle County School Board selects Leslie Pryor for Rio District seat, Scottsville District board member resigns
By La Shawn Pagán,10 days ago
Pryor said one of her goals is "better accountability and transparency," while Board Member Ellen Osborne resigned, citing "a family situation." The post Albemarle County School Board selects Leslie Pryor for Rio District seat, Scottsville District board member resigns appeared first on Charlottesville Tomorrow .