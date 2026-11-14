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Thousands brave near-freezing temps during Charlotte marathon. Here's who won.
By Joe Marusak,2 days ago
With some in toques, tights and long-sleeve shirts, a record 13,250 runners braved near-freezing temperatures for Saturday’s 22nd annual Novant Health Charlotte Marathon.
NFL Hall of Famer and former Carolina Panthers star Luke Kuechly officially started the race at 7:20 a.m., when the thermostat in uptown stood one degree above freezing. Skies remained sunny, with 5 to 10 mph winds, according to the National Weather Service.
Runners came from at least 47 states, Washington, D.C., and six other countries and territories, including Canada, Mexico, Germany and Bermuda, organizers said. About 70% were from North Carolina.
Nickolas Scudder topped the field in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 31 seconds, according to the marathon results page.
Justin Ller placed second in 2 hours, 26 minutes and 28 seconds, and Zach Stewart finished third in 2 hours, 28 minutes and 2 seconds.
The results page doesn’t list runners’ hometowns.
Events also included a half-marathon and the Chick-fil-A 5K.
The marathon is an official Boston Marathon qualifier and benefits Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.