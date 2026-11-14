With some in toques, tights and long-sleeve shirts, a record 13,250 runners braved near-freezing temperatures for Saturday’s 22nd annual Novant Health Charlotte Marathon. WSOC

With some in toques, tights and long-sleeve shirts, a record 13,250 runners braved near-freezing temperatures for Saturday’s 22nd annual Novant Health Charlotte Marathon.

NFL Hall of Famer and former Carolina Panthers star Luke Kuechly officially started the race at 7:20 a.m., when the thermostat in uptown stood one degree above freezing. Skies remained sunny, with 5 to 10 mph winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Runners are shown on The Plaza during Saturday’s Novant Health Charlotte Marathon. Matt Leclercq/mleclercq@charlotteobserver.com

Runners came from at least 47 states, Washington, D.C., and six other countries and territories, including Canada, Mexico, Germany and Bermuda, organizers said. About 70% were from North Carolina.

A record 13,250 runners braved near-freezing temperatures for Saturday’s 22nd annual Novant Health Charlotte Marathon, including these on The Plaza. Matt Leclercq/mleclercq

Nickolas Scudder topped the field in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 31 seconds, according to the marathon results page.

Justin Ller placed second in 2 hours, 26 minutes and 28 seconds, and Zach Stewart finished third in 2 hours, 28 minutes and 2 seconds.

The results page doesn’t list runners’ hometowns.

Events also included a half-marathon and the Chick-fil-A 5K.

The marathon is an official Boston Marathon qualifier and benefits Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.