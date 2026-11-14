NCHSAA flag football: Cox Mill, Wakefield, Roxboro are historic first-time champs

Berry High girls flag football comes together during a recent game. The Cardinals played for the NCHSAA 1A-6A state championship Saturday. Courtesy Shaffs Sidelines shots on Instagram

The first NC high school girls’ flag football state championships were Saturday at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory.

Roxboro Community, Raleigh’s Wakefield High and Cox Mill won the first state championships.

The Carolina Panthers were instrumental in bringing the sport to the state, starting with sponsoring a Charlotte girls’ league and championship at its Bank of America Stadium home. The team then helped push the sport statewide, and last spring the N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors voted to make girls’ flag football official.

That historic first season ended Saturday.

A look at each of the finals:

CLASS 1A-6A

Roxboro Community uses defense to stop Berry in the final

Signed to play softball at Lenoir-Rhyne, Roxboro QB Katie Mann had an interception for a touchdown and a game-winning touchdown scramble to lead 2A Roxboro to a 21-14 win over 6A Berry in the first girls’ flag football state championship in North Carolina.

Berry (13-9) was a No. 16 seed from Charlotte and had won six straight games en route to the finals, including beating three of the West region’s top four seeds, all on the road.

Saturday, penalties and four turnovers, including three interceptions from Roxboro junior Rayonna Parker, hurt the Cardinals’ hopes of a first state championship for the school since the boys’ track team won a 2A title in 2011.

Roxboro (15-1) won its 15th straight game and many of the players on the team played on the school’s state championship softball team in May.

Berry had its chances, though. Annabella Hall’s 78-yard TD catch from freshman QB Laila Monroe gave the Cardinals an early 7-0 lead. With a chance to go up two scores shortly after that, Berry was stopped on downs.

Roxboro got two scores to a take 7-point lead after that, including Mann’s pick-six.

Berry tied the game on a short catch from junior Kristee Smith with 4:05 to play. But after two unsportsmanlike penalties helped Roxboro get down the field, Mann scrambled for the game winner with 80 seconds left.

Berry standout performers: QB Laila Monroe 12 of 13 passing, 139 yards, 2 TDs; WR Annabella Hall 8 catches, 105 yards, TD

Roxboro standout performers: QB Katie Mann 12 of 14 for 82 yards, 8 rushers for 89 yards, 2 TDs, INT; Rayonna Parker 3 INTs

CLASS 8A

Wakefield routs Palisades on a big day for QB Quinn Pope

Wakefield won its 11th straight game and its first NCHSAA flag football championship with a decisive 34-14 win over Palisades on Saturday.

Wakefield (21-1) jumped out to a 13-0 lead behind two fourth-and-goal touchdown passes from QB Quinn Pope. Palisades started out 4 for 14 passing and was 0 for 3 on third-down conversions and 0 for 2 on fourth as Wakefield built its lead.

Then with one second left in the first half, Pope hit Sara Barlett with a long pass for a 20-0 lead. And when Wakefield scored early in the third quarter to push the lead to four scores, the championship was pretty much finished. Pope scored on a 61-yard scramble up the middle.

Palisades QB Brooklyn Young threw two fourth-quarter passes to star receiver Miracle Moore.

Palisades ends its season at 16-3 and had its seven-game win streak snapped.

Palisades standout performers: Miracle Moore 6 catches for 105 yards, 2 TDs; Z’yon Sanders three sacks; Palisades QB Brooklyn Young 9 of 16 passing for 101 yards, 2 TDs

Wakefield standout performers: QB Quinn Pope 16 of 25 passing for 176 yards, three TDs plus 65 yards rushing 2 TDs; Sara Barlett 9 catches, 62 yards, two TDs

CLASS 7A

Cox Mill polishes off unbeaten season, beats Holly Springs in state final

Cox Mill had its fourth shutout in five playoff games and won the NCHSAA 7A girls flag football state championship in Hickory on Saturday.

Cox Mill beat Holly Springs, 7-0, thanks to a 79-yard third-quarter pass from Chargers QB Allie Berry to Jael Coleman. Berry, a senior all-state pick and Gardner-Webb commit, is the daughter of Cox Mill coach Brandon Berry.

Berry’s Chargers finished the season unbeaten at 23-0.

Holly Springs (18-1) got a big stop in the fourth quarter to give itself one final possession. With 2:23 to play, the Golden Hawks converted a fourth down near midfield. But Cox Mill stopped Holly Springs on downs with 42 seconds to go, effectively ending the game.

Cox Mill standout performers: QB Allie Berry 8 of 14 passing for 73 yards, TD, 21 carries for 133 yards rushing; Mazari Little 3 sacks.

Holly Springs standout performer: QB Ella Suciu 10 of 23 passing for 77 yards, 11 carries for 25 yards rushing.

The results

All games at Lenoir-Rhyne, Hickory

1A-6A Championship

Roxboro Community School 21, Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology 14 – Box Score

Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award Winners: Laila Monroe from Phillip O’ Berry and Lexie Powell from Roxboro Community

Most Valuable Player: Katie Mann, Roxboro

7A Championship

Cox Mill 7, Holly Springs 0 – Box Score

Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award Winners: Grier Shealy from Cox Mill and Raegan Herring from Hollly Springs

Most Valuable Player: Allie Berry, Cox Mill

8A Championship

Wakefield 34, Palisades 14 – Box Score

Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award Winners: Camryn Veasey from Wakefield and Cameryn Wynn from Palisades

Most Valuable Player: Quinn Pope, Wakefield