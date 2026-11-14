Brown Rice, the cat, explores the site where a 100-year-old oak tree was recently cut down to make way for redevelopment in Charlotte’s Freedom Park neighborhood. Desiree Mathurin/dmathurin@charlotteobserver.com

In mid-October, Meigan Alexander asked herself, “Can we save this tree?”

The tree in question was a 100-year-old oak tree shading the corner of Salem Drive and Idlewood Circle, across the street from her home in Charlotte’s Freedom Park neighborhood.

The tree wasn’t sick or in danger of falling.

But it and another heritage tree in the backyard were in the way of a redevelopment project, according to the property owners and developer Amin Ventures.

When Alexander and other neighbors learned Amin Ventures intended to cut down both trees, they pushed back.

Meigan Alexander lives across the street from a century-old tree that’s slated to come down on Salem Drive in the Freedom Park neighborhood due to redevelopment. Residents want to work with the developer to save the tree. TRACY KIMBALL/tkimball@charlotteobserver.com

Alexander led the charge, reaching out to the city and trying to contact the developer about a compromise.

Her request was simple: Save the tree on the corner.

“Even if (the tree) is taken down, we know that we have done everything that we could within our power to try and work with the developer and save that tree to benefit everyone,” Alexander said in October.

So, could Alexander save that tree?

No.

On Nov. 9, the home was demolished.

Both trees were gone the following day.

A dirt plot remains.

“At least we can say we put the effort in, and we did try,” Alexander said, sitting on her stoop near scraps of the tree she had saved. “It is a visual hole in our neighborhood no … . Not once has (Amin Ventures) ever made an attempt to respond to an email, to come to the neighborhood, to speak to anybody. Not once.”

The Charlotte-based developer did not immediately respond to emails and direct messages from The Charlotte Observer.

Charlotte’s treescape vs development

Charlotte aims to increase its tree canopy to 50% by 2050.

But Alexander isn’t the only Charlottean who has tried to save a tree and failed.

A one-story, 2,474-square-foot home was recently demolished along with two heritage trees in the Freedom Park neighborhood. Residents attempted to work with the developer to save the trees but were unsuccessful. Desiree Mathurin/dmathurin@charlotteobserver.com

Wooded areas are being cleared across Charlotte to make way for redevelopment. In addition, billboard companies have plans to raze trees at 40 sites across Mecklenburg County, according to active permits, similar to recent cutting along Independence Boulevard that angered nearby Plaza Midwood residents.

In 2023, the city adopted the Unified Development Ordinance, which includes rules for removing heritage trees. The city defines heritage trees as native to North Carolina and at least 30 inches in diameter.

The UDO allows a heritage tree to be removed if it or its root zone occupies an area where a structure could be built, or if preserving it would restrict the property’s use. A permit is required to remove one.

There are two types of permits: development and non-development. The fees are $1,500 and $500 per tree, respectively.

Since the ordinance was adopted, the city has issued almost 2,400 permits to cut down remove heritage trees for development and non-development purposes, according to city officials.

A permit doesn’t necessarily correspond to one tree, and the city did not clarify how many trees were cut down.

According to the city, it has collected about $4.5 million in mitigation fees over that period. Based on the listed fees, the 2,390 permits would total about $2.5 million if each represented one tree.

A tree can’t be saved in Freedom Park

Amin Ventures paid $3,000 to cut down the trees on its property and plans to plant two replacements, according to city records.

The developer purchased the house across the street from Alexander in April for $1 million. The one-story, 2,474-square-foot home will be redeveloped into a two-story, 6,442-square-foot house, according to city records.

A fee will never stop developers from cutting down trees, Alexander said.

“The city doesn’t ask developers to get creative,” Alexander said. “They don’t force the hand and have more of a consequence for taking out these perfectly healthy large tree canopies… They’ve been complacent. A $1,500 permit and a sapling planted. That’s negligible.”

The city told The Charlotte Observer in May that it planned to launch a tree-canopy policy initiative over the summer to reevaluate its practices. The city hasn’t provided an update.

Ultimately, a policy reevaluation may not have saved the Salem Drive tree.

But talking about it could help save other trees, Alexander mused.

Meigan Alexander and her son stand in front of where a century-old tree was recently cut down on Salem Drive in the Freedom Park neighborhood due to redevelopment. Residents wanted to work with the developer to save the tree. Desiree Mathurin/dmathurin@charlotteobserver.com

Last week, the view from her porch was empty: no trees and no home.

As Alexander stood in front of the new patch of dirt, a passerby walking her dog stopped and noted the trees’ absence.

“So, they didn’t keep the tree, huh,” the walker said. “That’s so sad.”

Alexander said that’s been a normal interaction since the trees were removed.

As development continues throughout Charlotte and more trees are removed, Alexander hopes others speak up.

It may not seem worth it now, Alexander said, but it could be in the future.

“It’s a whole different story when a tree naturally has to come down versus the force of taking it down for a building or a billboard,” Alexander said. “I don’t know how we win. I think we all have to band together…

“If we don’t speak up, then developers will continue to come in and feel as though they have permission to do whatever they want and not be held responsible or accountable.”