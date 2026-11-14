A Batman-inspired mansion is available for presale in Charlotte’s Myers Park neighborhood for a WHAM BANG WOW*!@! $9.5 million, according to its listing by Northstar Real Estate agent Brett Carraway. Northstar Real Estate

Note: An earlier version of this story did not state that the mansion is a presale and has not yet been built.

A Batman-inspired mansion still in the design stage is available as a presale in Charlotte’s Myers Park neighborhood for a WHAM BANG WOW*!@! $9.5 million, according to its listing by Northstar Real Estate agent Brett Carraway.

Honoring the superhero’s drive-in cave, the planned 10,864-square-foot estate is envisioned to include an underground-like five-car sunken garage masked by cascading waterfalls.

“This one-of-a-kind estate blends the timeless grandeur of a European château with a bold, Wayne Manor–esque presence,” beams the listing, referencing billionaire industrialist-philanthropist Bruce Wayne, the secret identity of the DC Comics superhero.

No joke(r).

A drawing with the listing shows a darkened Batman weapons room with a Batman bust.

The “Wayne Manor–esque” Charlotte mansion is imagined with a bust of Batman in a Batman weapons room. Northstar Real Estate

The property at 920 Queens Road, called Queens Shadow, would include a grand staircase, large gathering spaces, two kitchens, a library, a greenhouse and lounges.

The “Wayne Manor–esque” mansion is designed to include large gathering spaces. Northstar Real Estate

The main-level primary wing would include a bedroom, lounge, “spa-inspired” bath and a two-story dressing room that connects the main and lower levels, according to the listing.

The upper level would house bedroom suites, a games room and loft, while the lower level would include a recreation area and collector’s room. An elevator would link the three levels.

The home would have five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The home is designed with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Northstar Real Estate

Outside would find a swimming pool, a pool house, covered outdoor living areas and formal gardens.

Charlotte-based Smith | Slovik would be the designer, and Charlotte-based Keen Building Co., which owns the site, the builder. Keen Homecrafters LLC is listed as the property owner in Mecklenburg County’s property tax listings.

Real-estate site Zillow lists 2027 as the year the mansion would be available.

Located at 920 Queens Road, the mansion called Queens Shadow would include a grand staircase, large gathering spaces, two kitchens, a library, a greenhouse and lounges. Northstar Real Estate

“Some residences are built to impress,” the listing proclaims like the proudest Penguin. “Others are created to become legendary.”