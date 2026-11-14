Hopeful passengers wait in line to talk with ticketing agents at RDU during a nationwide ground stoppage of flights Friday evening, Nov. 13, 2026. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

More than 120 flights in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport were already canceled as of early Saturday morning, part of a nationwide scramble to recover from Friday’s extraordinary FAA ground stop that stranded hundreds of thousands of travelers.

Nearly 500 flights in and out of CLT were delayed Friday, and at least 90 were canceled, the Charlotte Observer reported, during a nearly five-hour meltdown blamed on communication equipment failures. Airport officials said flights resumed Friday night, but disruptions are expected to persist through the weekend.

If your trip was among them, or if the ripple effects reach you in the days ahead, federal rules spell out exactly when airlines owe you your money back. Here is what the U.S. Department of Transportation says you are entitled to.

When you are entitled to an airline refund

The clearest case is a canceled flight. If the airline cancels your flight for any reason and you choose not to travel or accept a travel credit, voucher or other compensation the airline offers, you are entitled to a refund of the ticket price.

The same right applies when an airline significantly delays or significantly changes a flight and you decide not to fly. Fully refundable tickets are also eligible for a refund any time the ticket goes unused.

Airlines are required to notify you about cancellations and significant delays or changes and about your right to a refund. If you signed up for email, text or app alerts, the airline must send the notice through that channel.

What counts as “significant”

The DOT defines a significant change or delay in several specific ways:

Early departure: You are rescheduled to leave 3 or more hours earlier for a domestic trip, or 6 or more hours earlier for an international trip.

You are rescheduled to leave 3 or more hours earlier for a domestic trip, or 6 or more hours earlier for an international trip. Late arrival: You are rescheduled to arrive 3 or more hours later for a domestic trip, or 6 or more hours later for an international trip.

You are rescheduled to arrive 3 or more hours later for a domestic trip, or 6 or more hours later for an international trip. Different airports: You are rescheduled to depart from a different origin airport or arrive at a different destination airport.

You are rescheduled to depart from a different origin airport or arrive at a different destination airport. More connections: Your new itinerary has more connection points than the original.

Your new itinerary has more connection points than the original. Downgrade: You are involuntarily moved to a lower class of service.

For travelers with a disability, two additional triggers apply: a change in connecting airports, or a substitute aircraft on which an accessibility feature the passenger needs is unavailable.

If you are downgraded and decide not to fly, you can get a full refund. If you take the downgraded seat anyway, you are owed the difference between the original fare and the downgraded fare.

When you are not owed a refund

If you take the significantly delayed or changed flight, or accept an alternative flight the airline offers, you are not entitled to a refund. You may still qualify for compensation or amenities if the delay was within the airline’s control. Each carrier’s customer service plan and the DOT’s airline customer service dashboard lay out those commitments.

Non-refundable tickets stay non-refundable if the flight operates as scheduled and you decide not to travel or arrive late. Bad customer service on a flight you actually took is not grounds for a refund either.

Baggage fees and ancillary services

“Ancillary services” covers the optional extras airlines sell: checked and carry-on bag fees, advance seat selection, Wi-Fi, in-flight entertainment, meals, pillows, blankets, seat upgrades and lounge access. If you paid for one and did not receive it through no fault of your own — the Wi-Fi was broken, the flight was canceled, you were involuntarily denied boarding — you are entitled to a refund of that fee.

Checked baggage has its own rules. You are owed a refund of the bag fee if your luggage is declared lost or significantly delayed. Airlines set their own definitions of “lost,” typically between five and 14 days.

A bag is considered significantly delayed if it is not delivered:

Within 12 hours of a domestic flight’s arrival.

Within 15 hours of an international flight’s arrival if the flight was 12 hours or less.

Within 30 hours of an international flight’s arrival if the flight was more than 12 hours.

To claim the refund, file a mishandled baggage report with the airline as soon as you realize the bag did not arrive.

If the airline offers to rebook you

Airlines often offer alternative flights after a cancellation or significant change. They are not required to by the DOT, but when they do make the offer, they must tell you that you can decline it and get a refund instead.

If you reject the offer, or do not respond at all, the refund is supposed to be issued automatically. You do not have to ask. For credit card purchases, the refund is due within 7 business days. For cash, check or other payment, it is due within 20 calendar days.

Airlines can set a deadline for accepting a rebooking offer. If you plan to take the new flight, respond before the deadline.

Vouchers and travel credits

Airlines may offer travel credits, vouchers or other forms of compensation instead of a refund. When they do, they must also tell you that you are entitled to a refund if you would rather have cash. Any credit or voucher must be valid for at least five years, and the airline must disclose any material restrictions on how it can be used.

Tickets bought through a travel agent

If you booked through a travel agent or online travel agency that is the “merchant of record” — the entity listed on your credit card statement — that agent is responsible for refunding the airfare when a flight is canceled or significantly changed.

Ancillary and baggage fees are different. Even if the ticket agent processed those charges, you have to request those refunds directly from the airline.

The 24-hour rule

For tickets bought at least seven days before departure, airlines must either let you cancel for a full refund within 24 hours of booking, or let you hold a reservation at the quoted price for 24 hours without paying. They do not have to offer both, so check the airline’s policy before you buy.

The 24-hour rule does not apply to tickets booked through online travel agencies or other third-party agents, though those companies may offer similar policies.

What to watch for next

With Thanksgiving travel less than two weeks away, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he expects the disruptions will be resolved by the holiday. Until then, check your email, text messages and airline app often. If your flight changes, those notifications are also how you learn about your refund options.

The summary points above were compiled from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s website with the help of a proprietary McClatchy tool powered by artificial intelligence.