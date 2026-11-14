Charlotte native Kylee Russell, left, is among 10 women competing for the heart of Jace Cates on “Chris Harrison’s The Vow,” a new faith-based reality dating series on FOX Nation. Russell previously appeared on ABC’s “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise.” Courtesy of FOX Nation

Within moments of picking up the phone and without even any real prompting, Kylee Russell was cutting right to the chase.

“Unfortunately, I continue to make reality TV a hobby of mine,” the Charlotte native said with a laugh earlier this week. That was, in fact, the very reason for the conversation we were about to have: Russell — a former Charlotte Hornets dancer who tried to find love on ABC’s “The Bachelor” in 2023, then fell hard for a fellow contestant on “Bachelor in Paradise” later that year — is giving televised romance a third shot.

This time around, the 28-year-old is among 10 women hoping to win the heart of Jace Cates on “Chris Harrison’s The Vow,” a new FOX Nation dating series that premiered Wednesday with two episodes.

But Russell insists she’s not quite the same woman viewers remember from her previous reality-TV appearances.

She’s older. She’s experienced heartbreak. She’s been rebuilding her confidence after a relationship that left her questioning whether she was good enough.

And it was almost exactly a year ago now that she was baptized alongside her younger brother at a church in Harrisburg, marking what she describes as a turning point in a Christian faith that has become increasingly central to her life.

Faith, as it just so happens, is also central to “The Vow.”

The show’s emphasis on Christianity and traditional marriage has already attracted national attention. In a Washington Post column published Thursday, Monica Hesse examined the series in the context of the growing fascination with so-called “tradwives,” i.e. women who embrace traditional domestic roles.

During one of her first conversations with Cates, Russell tells him she’s “on fire for Jesus” — and that she wants a partner who will make her even more passionate about God.

Russell, though, has ambitions that extend well beyond finding a husband.

Charlotte native Kylee Russell stars in FOX Nation’s new reality dating series “Chris Harrison’s The Vow.” Courtesy of FOX Nation

A registered nurse pursuing a doctorate in women’s health, she hopes to become a midwife and return to Charlotte after completing her degree in about two years.

As for her struggle with self-worth, it’s a work in progress that plays out on screen in the new series.

In the second episode, Russell becomes emotional after Cates doesn’t select her for a one-on-one date, telling the other contestants, “I worked so hard on myself to, like, love myself.” Then, fighting back tears during an interview, she admits that “I just don’t feel good enough, and I hate that. I hate that so much.” Moments later, she tells the women, “I just hate putting myself in a situation where I’m comparing myself to others.”

All of which begs an obvious question: Why in the world does she keep signing up for reality-TV dating competitions?

In a 30-minute telephone interview with The Charlotte Observer on Wednesday, Russell talked about that and much more — including how her relationship with Aven Jones destroyed her self-confidence; key moments that were edited out of her time on “The Bachelor”; and her hesitance to mention her reality-TV resume on “The Vow.”

Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Q. Honestly, after we talked last time (following Russell’s post-“Bachelor in Paradise” breakup with Jones), I thought, Well, I’ll probably never talk to her again. It kind of sounded like you might be done with reality dating shows. But here you are again! So what happened?

I did it specifically so I could talk to you again, so we could have this conversation. (Laughing.)

When this opportunity presented itself to me, it was a no-brainer. Chris Harrison has been iconic and a legend at what he does for so long. When he stepped away from “The Bachelor” franchise, unfortunately, he did that right before I went on, so I never had the opportunity of getting to know him or being a part of the love stories that he created. So when I found out that he was so carefully curating a show like “The Vow,” I knew I wanted to be a part of it. A lot of the producers that were my producers on “The Bachelor” are now working on “The Vow,” so I already had those close relationships and had that trust in them.

Of course, there comes a lot with being on reality TV. Emotionally, you have to be so vulnerable, and it is scary to put yourself back out there in front of the whole world to see for a third time. But I knew if Chris Harrison was involved, that it was going to be worth it.

Q. Do you personally see going on these shows as a fun adventure, or do you really still believe that you can find someone this way?

I’m 100% committed to finding love. I’m a lover girl at heart.

I think going into “The Bachelor,” I kind of got the glitz and glam. And I know now that relevance dies very quickly, especially when a new season comes out — that quote-unquote “fame” with that is very fleeting. So I really wasn’t going on “Bachelor in Paradise” for just another opportunity to get my name out there, but more so really to find love.

When I left “Bachelor in Paradise,” I did leave in a relationship. Unfortunately, things ended after about two years of being together, but although we didn’t necessarily work out, I did know that finding your person in an environment like this is 100% possible.

Kylee Russell, second from left, is among the women vying for the heart of Jace Cates on FOX Nation’s faith-based dating series “Chris Harrison’s The Vow.” Courtesy of FOX Nation

Q. There’s also the fact that “The Vow” is slightly different from the other shows you’ve been on because there’s a significant faith element to it.

Yeah, a lot of times on reality TV, when it comes to your faith, they’re talking about how Christianity is almost taboo, just because a lot of the viewership doesn’t necessarily have the same views, and the people who go on the shows don’t always believe in the same thing. It’s often not talked about.

So having the opportunity to go on a show where there’s like-minded people who all believe in the same thing that you do was very refreshing.

Q. Can you talk about the role faith has played in your life?

I grew up Christian. Very thankful to be a part of a household who really helped drive my faith. I did go to a Christian school. It’s now called Concord Academy, but back when I went, it was First Assembly Christian School. So faith has always been a part of my life. It just was something that I knew, I loved, but I didn’t fully understand it.

It wasn’t until the past couple of years when I hit rock-bottom with my relationship — I had thought I found my person, and then it came to a point where we had separated, and my life just felt like it was crumbling beneath me. Basically just every single day during my breakup, on my hands and knees just crying out, begging, like, Can you please just give me signs to understand why this is happening? So I really needed to lean on my faith in God, and knowing that I was gonna one day look back on it and be like, OK, now I understand.

When I’m back in Charlotte, I go to The Burg (Church) in Harrisburg. That’s where my family goes. The pastor there, he actually went to my school, so I grew up with him. And I got baptized there alongside my little brother. Like I said, I’ve always been a Christian, but ever since that moment, I definitely became on fire for Jesus, and just ready to shout my faith to the rooftops.

Q. In the first two episodes, it never comes up publicly or privately that you were previously on “The Bachelor” — although at the end of the first episode, there was a “this season on ‘The Vow’” trailer that showed you telling either one or more of the other women. Did you go in hoping no one would know, or that no one would recognize you?

I just didn’t want it to become my story. I didn’t want to be “the girl from reality TV.” I knew people were going to question my intentions just because I’ve “been there, done that” before, so I didn’t want anyone to assume that I was there for the wrong reasons. Obviously, it’s not something that I was planning on hiding. Because at the end of the day, it is a part of my story, and it is what has made me the woman that I am today. But I just didn’t want to lead with that because I wanted to show them and Jace first who Kylee was beyond “The Bachelor.”

Charlotte native Kylee Russell appears with Zach Shallcross during a rose ceremony on ABC’s “The Bachelor” in 2023. Craig Sjodin/ABC

So you’ll see I have those conversations with the women. I have that conversation with Jace. But I also wanted to have a conversation with Jace prior to having a conversation with the women because I wanted to come from me. I wanted to be able to control that narrative and help him best understand why I did it, how it shaped me, and my intentions for coming on “The Vow.”

Q. And in that season preview, one of the women responds to your announcement by saying, “Well, when you were on ‘The Bachelor,’ did you ever speak of God?” We don’t see your response, but just generally speaking, what would you say to a person questioning your faith in that way?

You can question a lot of things, but if you question my faith, that’s just really disheartening. Because when people think of me, I hope they think of a couple of things: Jesus, my family, and that I love to go to the movies. So that was a very challenging part of the show.

I won’t give too much of it away because it is a big part of my story on the show.

But like I said, with most reality television, talking about religion is very taboo. I’ve been very vocal about it on my social media, posting about my baptism. I often do a little question box of “How can I pray for you?” And actually I did talk about it on “The Bachelor” — I just don’t think they ever aired it. I remember there was this one part in “The Bachelor” where I was involved in some drama, and I definitely leaned on God at that moment. In fact, there were several times when I prayed, but the show just didn’t air that.

That just wasn’t the root of their franchise and what they’re looking for when it comes to faith. Again, I’m very glad that Chris Harrison makes that a main focus.

Q. The other thing that comes through in the first couple episodes is your struggle with insecurities, some of that stemming from the difficulty of your most recent public relationship. When you were crying as you talked about not feeling good enough, what was going through your mind at that moment?

A couple of things. What I struggled with a lot in my last relationship from “Paradise” is that immediately after coming off the show and being able to publicize our relationship, I found out that I was cheated on. So we worked really hard as a couple to get over that. But even after we were able to successfully do that, I felt like I constantly was trying to prove myself to him to show him my worth and why I was good enough for him to want me and to want a future with me and to be a wife and to be the mother of his children.

It just got to a point where that became very exhausting.

This person is supposed to love me, and I felt so unloved by him. So, coming out of that, yes, I feel like my self-confidence was in the pits of hell, because I’m just like, I gave him the sun, moon, and the stars, and it still wasn’t good enough. What can I do more of? I had to work on figuring out how to regain my sense of self-confidence and my sense of self-love. Then, once “The Vow” started, definitely the feelings of vulnerability struck.

And because I wasn’t a rookie, I knew how things worked. A one-on-one date is very significant. If you just have those small interactions in group settings, you don’t really get to know the guy. I knew that if I didn’t have that one-on-one opportunity with Jace soon, then my time there was going to be very fleeting, and I was going to leave with regrets of, like, OK, we barely got to know each other. What if we had had those moments? Would things have been different?

I was battling with a lot of things.

Q. What were your first impressions of Jace?

Jace Cates is the bachelor at the center of FOX Nation’s faith-based reality dating series “Chris Harrison’s The Vow.” Courtesy of FOX Nation

From the beginning, he made me feel so comfortable. I don’t know if it’s because I’ve done this before, but I remember at “The Bachelor” when I would talk to Zach, I would literally not be able to form sentences because he just carried himself in a way of, like, being “The Bachelor,” and being on a pedestal. And even though Jace was the guy, he never made us feel like he thought he was better than us. He crafted the journey as being for the both of us. Yes, he was deciding, OK, is this person here the person for me?, but also gave us the opportunity to decide, OK, is Jace the person for me as well? So it was very dual-sided.

He was just really easy to talk to, and I knew right off the bat he was down to earth. That was very refreshing. It made the conversation flow so easily, despite the little bit of nerves that I know we both had.

Q. By the way, I want to pull way back for a second and ask: Does it ever get easier to talk to strangers like me about stuff like this? Because a lot of this is so personal.

I wouldn’t say it gets easier, honestly. Just because you have to be so vulnerable, and I don’t think people understand. I know when they watch us on TV, we’re just characters in their mind. But we are truly real people, experiencing real-life things, having real-life emotions, and we’re doing it for their entertainment. This is our life.

So it is hard. I’m a sensitive girlie in a sense, and my family, they love me so much, they want the best for me, so the keyboard warriors who hide behind a screen and say really hateful, negative things, it not only affects me but affects my family, too. Honestly, I feel kind of bad for putting them through this again.

But at the end of the day, I went in with the hope of truly finding my person, and I thought, if that’s what came out of it, I knew it was going to be 100% worth it, even if I wound up with a few internet haters here and there.

Q. Last thing, to bring it back to Charlotte: What do you hope the people back here who remember you from “The Bachelor” will understand about you after watching “The Vow”?

I remember one of my first interviews for “The Vow.” A lot of the time, on the screen they’ll have “Kylee,” and then underneath it, it will say where you’re from. And I was like, “Whatever you do, I know I live in San Diego, but I am from Charlotte — born, bred and raised. That’s my city. So please put that I’m from Charlotte.”

I hope people know that although I’ve been on your screen two times before, I am a new, improved version of myself than what you saw on “Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise.” I’ve obviously matured. I’ve gone through so much since those times, so I just feel like I have a different head on my shoulders.

But I just hope that I’ve made my city proud. I’m so excited for probably within the next few years to come back — make that city my home again. And I’m there it at least once a month, honestly. Almost every other week at this point. Still cheering on my favorite team, Carolina Panthers, and then wishing I was still dancing for the Hornets.

Charlotte has my heart. It will always have my heart.

But this will probably be the last time you talk to me. I promise. No more reality TV!