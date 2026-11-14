West Charlotte High School's Lamontre Lindsey carries the ball against Chambers High School linebacker Tyson Stancil during the game at Chambers in Charlotte. TRACY KIMBALL/tkimball@charlotteobserver.com

When the Chambers Cougars found themselves down 13-0 to West Charlotte in the second quarter of Friday’s playoff game, senior quarterback Jamouri Nichols took his teammates to the side.

“I told them, ‘Hey, it’s our senior year. Do you want to go out with a team that we beat [35-7 in October] and then lost to?’” Nichols asked. “‘Or do you want a ring?’”

The answer was a ring, and Chambers responded with a 25-20 comeback victory.

Nichols, who came into the game averaging 214 passing yards, completed just five of 10 passes for 67 yards and no touchdowns. It was the run game, instead, that won it for the Cougars.

“In the playoffs, run is the key,” said Nichols, adding that defenders get hesitant to tackle in the cold weather. “We’re more physical, so I was like, ‘Coach, let’s run it.’”

Overall, Chambers ran for 266 rushing yards, 200 of which came in the second half.

The early deficit was ugly, and both coach Captain Munnerlyn and Nichols admitted that. Nichols said the bye week, particularly after a loss to Mallard Creek, led to the errors.

“It was a lot of emotions, and we came off a loss,” Nichols said. “So we had a lot of energy built up. So we came out there with more emotion, and not being disciplined with our jobs.

West Charlotte scored on its second and third drives. Freshman quarterback Devareus Hill Jr. threw a 22-yard pass to senior wide receiver JD McDonald to open up scoring, then junior running back Davion Hubert rushed for a 5-yard touchdown.

That’s when Chambers finally responded, with an 8-play, 61-yard drive over 4:21, capped off by a Matt Taylor 4-yard rushing touchdown.

Entering halftime still down six, Munnerlyn had a message — or premonition — for his team.

“I told the guys at halftime, ‘Listen, the game’s not pretty, but at the same time we’re gonna get the ball after halftime,’” Munnerlyn said. “‘We’re gonna go score. We did that. Our defense is gonna make a couple plays. They did that.”

Chambers opened the second half with a 6-play, 72-yard drive that culminated in a 14-yard rushing touchdown by Shawn Blackshear II. A blocked PAT meant the score was even at 13 apiece.

But West Charlotte quickly took the lead back, capitalizing on a Nichols fumble in Chambers territory. Jachai Rankin caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Hill to go up 20-13, but that was the last time West Charlotte would score.

Chambers responded with a strong drive that opened with a 48-yard Blackshear rush. Four plays later, Nichols found the end zone on a 15-yard run. But with a missed PAT, they needed yet another score to win.

Two drives later, Taylor rushed for another touchdown, this time a 3-yarder.

“We started running the ball, started imposing our will,” Munnerlyn said. “And came out victorious.”

West could do nothing on its final drive, and Chambers ran out the clock to cap a scary victory. But it remains a victory regardless.

“When you have an ugly win like this, especially in the playoffs, it’s always great,” Munnerlyn said. “Wasn’t pretty at all.”

The Cougars will have to clean things up before facing Mallard Creek next Friday. Their only loss this season came to Mallard Creek, which beat them 17-7 in the final regular-season game.

But for Chambers, that’s all the more motivation.

“They beat us for the conference,” Munnerlyn said. “So we got a chance to get our face back.”

Game summary

West Charlotte 7 6 7 0 — 20

Chambers 0 7 13 6 — 25

FIRST QUARTER

WC: JD McDonald 13 pass from Devareus Hill Jr. (Dehari Hall kick)

SECOND QUARTER

WC: Davion Hubert 5 run (kick failed)

JCC: Matt Taylor 4 run (Wesley Palacios kick)

THIRD QUARTER

JCC: Shawn Blackshear 14 run (kick failed)

WC: Jachai Rankin 17-yard TD pass from Hill (Hall kick)

JCC: Jamouri Nichols 15 run (kick failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

JCC: Taylor 3 run (run failed)