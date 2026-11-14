Queens Grant’s Jaleel Brown (left) and Ethan McSweeney secure the rebound of a Carmel Christian shot during action on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Three years ago, Queen’s Grant was 14-17 and played all of its home games away from campus. There weren’t too many people who had heard of the school, and even fewer could tell you where it was.

But in just over two seasons, third-year Stallions coach Joe Badgett, one of the best in N.C. history, is turning the 2A Mint Hill charter school into a household name.

Badgett’s team was 27-8 in his first season in 2024-25. Last season, Queen’s Grant was 35-3 and won its first NCHSAA championship.

Saturday, Queen’s Grant hosted a Phenom Hoops Tip Off tournament that featured multiple state champions, and multiple national powers, in its brand new gym.

Playing in the featured game, Queen’s Grant, No. 1 in The Observer’s preseason Sweet 16 poll, blew past No. 5 Providence Day, 71-54, winning its third straight game.

“I think it’s the history of the program that has done this,” said Badgett, referring to his time as a state championship-winning coach at Carmel Christian and Northside Christian. “People knew the history, and you walk into a new place and you get a ninth-grader named Chase Smith and a 10th-grader named Cannon DeBerry and then you have Bobby Montgomery who played for me at Carmel.”

After Badgett left Carmel, he spent a year coaching at Hampton University. When Hampton head coach Ed Joyner was fired after 15 seasons, Badgett — a former Charlotte 49ers shooting guard — came home and took the job at Queen’s Grant, where he had started his coaching career years ago.

Queens Grant head boys basketball coach Joe Badgett smiles as his team receives their medals following their 77-43 win over Warren County in the NCHSAA 2A Boys Championship game at Lawrence Joel Veterans Coliseum in Winston-Salem, NC on Thursday, March 12, 2026. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

“I think the fact that I was only removed from it for one year was big,” Badgett said. “People still remembered me. Had I stayed in college coaching for two or three years, it would’ve looked different.”

One of the first calls Badgett said he got when he decided to coach in high school again was from Angie Drakeford, who is best friends with the sister of Byron Dinkins, the former Charlotte 49ers star who Badgett played with and coached with for years.

“She called me and said, ‘I hear you’re coming back,’ and I want my two sons to play for you,” Badgett said.

One of them, Smith, is now a 6-9 top 100 national recruit in the junior class.

“I had no idea Chase was as big as he was,” Badgett said. “I’d never seen him before. It’s just the relationships in the community and the history of what we’ve done for the kids.”

Badgett, whom The Observer named one of the best coaches in its 40-year Sweet 16 era two years ago, has produced dozens of college players and a couple that reached the NBA.

Now he’s got a team he hopes can repeat as state champion.

After a 1-2 start, the Stallions, Badgett feels, are getting used to a new role: Being the favorite.

Being the team everybody wants to beat.

“It’s different when you’re chasing versus being the one everyone is coming after,” Badgett said. “You’ve got a new gym. It looks good and people want to come in here and get you. In one of the games we lost, we played terrible and lost on a buzzer-beater to a good team. In the other, our second-best player didn’t play the last minute of regulation or overtime because he was hurt. It was bad breaks. But we’ve got to learn to finish games. I think they’re starting to settle into understanding that now.”

Saturday’s #BIG5 girls’ top performers

Ava Kidd, Woodlawn School: Kidd had 27 points, eight steals, seven rebounds and three assists in a 50-29 win over The Wave.

Sofia Reynal, Woodlawn School: Reynal had a triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals, and she added four assists in a 50-29 win over The Wave.

Christian Johnson, Cuthbertson: Johnson scored 26 points in a 78-62 win over Maiden.

Janiyah Boyd, No. 3 Queen’s Grant: Boyd had 22 points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in a 64-32 win over Greensboro Day.

Cynia Moore, Chambers: Moore had 17 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and two blocks in a 61-11 win over Central Cabarrus.

Saturday’s #BIG5 boys’ top performers

Ayo Awosanya, Charlotte Christian: The 6-4 Myers Park transfer had 25 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in a 78-62 win over No. 14 Harding.

Jaylon Bowden, No. 13 Gaston Day: Bowden had 23 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists in a 64-59 win over Mallard Creek.

Jaleel Smith, Oak Hill (Va.): The former Hunter Huss star and state finals MVP made his homecoming count with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 74-44 win over No. 2 Ambassador Christian.

Preston Scott, No. 1 Queen’s Grant: Scott had 20 points, seven assists and four steals in a 71-54 win over No. 5 Providence Day.

Micah Gunter, Greensboro Day: The 6-4 guard had 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in a 66-56 win over Christ School.

Saturday’s boys’ box scores

NO. 1 QUEEN’S GRANT 71, NO. 5 PROVIDENCE DAY 54

QUEEN’S GRANT 71 — Bobby Montgomery 11, Preston Scott 20, McSweeney 3, Justin Gray 22, Jackson 3, DeBerry 3, Randolph 2, Smith 7

PROVIDENCE DAY 54 — Zeke Battier 19, Gerould 2, Dylan Bradley 12, Brancier 4, Woolock 3, Tristen Williams 14

Notable: For Queen’s Grant, Preston Scott had 20 points, seven assists and four steals. Justin Gray had 22 points, eight rebounds. Chase Smith added seven points, eight rebounds and four assists. Providence Day’s Zeke Battier had 19 points, five rebounds and a block.

OAK HILL (VA) 74, NO. 2 AMBASSADOR CHRISTIAN 44

AMBASSADOR CHRISTIAN 44 — Brown 2, RJ Moore 15, Judah King 10, Jones-Franklin 2, Tyler Brown 15

OAK HILL 74 — Jelks 6, Lincoln Vinson 18, Moore 4, Garner 9, Jaleel Smith 17, Austin Collins 16, Radouma 4

Notable: Former Hunter Huss star and state finals MVP Jaleel Smith made his homecoming special, scoring 17 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists.

NO. 3 CONCORD ACADEMY 82, ROCKY RIVER 29

CONCORD ACADEMY 82 — Cruz Miller 16, Salen 4, Pierce 7, Cooper Perkins 15, Byers 4, Romain Boyer 14, Ndiaye 9, Birste 7, Nerandzic 6

ROCKY RIVER 29 — Cunningham 2, Gray 3, Riley 4, Price 6, Moats 9, uncredited 3

Notable: Concord Academy’s Cruz Miller had 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Teammates Jordan Pierce (seven points, eight rebounds, three assists, four steals) and Cooper Perkins (15 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals) also had strong games.

NO. 12 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 78, NO. 14 HARDING 62

HARDING 62 — Evans 4, Donte Caviness 14, Jackson 2, Cooke 9, Cornelius 2, Lloyd Concepcion 14, Cherry 4, Butter 8

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 78 — Matty Carroll 11, Bradway 6, Lawter 7, Marshall Nicholson 13, Miller 3, Ayo Awosanya 25, Huge 2, Silas Jackson 10

Notable: Christian’s Ayo Awosanya, a 6-4 Myers Park transfer, had 25 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. Teammate Marshall Nicholson had 13 points and three rebounds.

NO. 13 GASTON DAY 64, MALLARD CREEK 59

MALLARD CREEK 59 — Joel Doe 11, Eli Shanganie 13, Lewis 8, London 3, McInnis 9, Jayden Proctor 15

GASTON DAY 64 — Jaylon Bowden 23, Kurucu 4, Sam Spillman 14, Simpson 2, Dyson Britt 22

Notable: Gaston Day’s Jaylon Bowden had 23 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists. Teammate Dyson Britt had 22 points, four assists and two rebounds. Eli Shaganie led Mallard Creek with 13 points and nine rebounds.

GREENSBORO DAY 66, CHRIST SCHOOL 56

GREENSBORO DAY 66 — Juergens 8, Micah Gunter 20, Thomas Barnes 16, Grant Duggins 13, Cannon 9

CHRIST SCHOOL 56 — Micah Goodlow 18, Montgomery 3, Williams 6, Brice Wiersman 23, Gresham 5

Notable: Nationally-ranked Greensboro Day got 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal from 6-4 guard Micah Gunter. Micah Goodlow had 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal for Christ School. The game matched two of the state’s top teams regardless of class.

Saturday’s girls’ box scores

NO. 1 MALLARD CREEK 66, HUNTER HUSS 31

Mallard Creek 26 17 19 4 — 66

Hunter Huss 5 8 7 10 —31

MALLARD CREEK 66 — Faison 9, Sanaa Odoms 17, Amani Barner 11, Gamillion 2, Jordan 3, HIll 1, Autumn Lacy 16

HUNTER HUSS 31 — Miller 1, McCorkle 3, Sheniah McCoy 20, Worthy 5

Notable: Mallard Creek sophomore Sanaa Odoms finished with 17 points, three rebounds and three assists. Sophomore Autumn Lacy finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Senior guard Amani Barner finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Sophomore Londyn Faison finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Senior Sydney McGuire finished with seven assists.

CRESSET CHRISTIAN NATIONAL 68, NO. 2 CANNON SCHOOL 62

CANNON SCHOOL 62 — Jakaila Gaskin 15, Love 2, Larkins 3, Madison Drayton 9, Truesdale 2, Alexander 6, Busby 1

CRESSET CHRISTIAN NATIONAL 68 — Riki Minor 11, Bryant 6, Hinnant 7, Lomiyah Jarrett 18, Faruk 2, Nakhai Worthy 14

NO. 3 QUEEN’S GRANT 64, GREENSBORO DAY 32

QUEEN’S GRANT 64 — Janiyah Boyd 22, Wilson 2, Za’Miya Bynum 16, Moore 6, Kent 9, Fomond 9

GREENSBORO DAY 32 — Sides 4, Kayden Grimes 10, Bowes 7, Collier 5, Grasty 2, Joseph 1, White 2, Teasley 1

Notable: For Queen’s Grant, Janiyah Boyd had 22 points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals. Teammate Za’Miya Bynum added 16 points, six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals.

NO. 5 NORTH MECKLENBURG 65, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 21

NORTH MECKLENBURG 65 — M. Smith 9, Kaitlyn Trotter 17, Spandle 8, Lenise Joseph 25, Boggan 6

TRINITY CHRISTIAN 21 — Reddick 4, Burks 7, Lucas 3, Campbell 5, Dilione 2

CHAMBERS 61, CENTRAL CABARRUS 11

Central Cabarrus 3 2 2 4 — 11

Julius Chambers 14 10 19 17— 61

CENTRAL CABARRUS 11 —

JULIUS CHAMBERS 61 — Cynia Moore 17, Ciara Moore 10, Eriyan Rouse 9

Notable: Chambers’ (2-0) next game is Nov. 17 vs. Rocky River; Chambers’ Cynia Moore had 17 points, 11 rebounds, five stelas and two blocks.

CRESSET CHRISTIAN 64, CONCORD ACADEMY 46

CONCORD ACADEMY 46 — Ava Dermott 17, Rosebure 5, Gildner 11, Collins 9, Willis 4

CRESSET CHRISTIAN 64 — Daniels 6, Minor 9, Azasee 8, Samira Faruk 18, Abadoo 2, Quinn 6, Koomson 6, Aryeetay 9

CUTHBERTSON 73, MAIDEN 54

MAIDEN 54 — Shook 1, Bryant 7, Ava Anderson 16, Willow Bass 17, Liz Campbell 12

CUTHBERTSON 78 — Ava Beals 18, Vossekurl 8, Kollman 7, C. Mundy 16, Christian Johnson 26

GRIMSLEY 70, WEST MECK 10

WEST MECK 10 — Thompson 6, Thomas 4

GRIMSLEY 70 — Harris 8, Brown 6, Clark 2, Al-Arif 7, Shyla Simms 11, Cannon 1, Sanaya Blount 10, Alaysia Simms 15, Gardner 6, Goodman 4

PORTER RIDGE 70, GARINGER 64

Porter Ridge 12 19 15 11 13 — 70

Garinger 26 10 8 13 7 — 64

PORTER RIDGE 70 — Brayden Payne 16, Chelan Chudgar 19, Isaac Reid 16, Quentin Turner 11,

GARINGER 64

Records: Porter Ridge (1-1), next game Nov. 17 vs. Forest Hills; Garinger (0-1), next game Nov. 17 vs. Sugar Creek Charter

SEVENTY FIRST 63, WEST CHARLOTTE 37

Seventy First 10 17 27 9 — 63

West Charlotte 3 17 13 4 — 37

SEVENTY FIRST 63 — Nance 1 , Jewel Gully 27 , Karianna Williams 16 , Johnson 2 , Hardy 3 , Deanna Robinson 12 , Munn 2.

WEST CHARLOTTE 37 — Stitt 5 , Truesdale 2 , Hannah McCleod 10, Whitley 2 , Ginn 5 , Grimes 3 , Johnson 5 , Fewell 2 .

Records: Seventy-First 2-0; West Charlotte 0-1

THE WOODLAWN SCHOOL 50, THE WAVE 29

Wave 9 4 7 9 — 29

Woodlawn 6 17 19 8 — 50

Notable: Woodlawn School’s Ava Kidd had 27 points, eight steals, seven rebounds and three assists. Teammate Sofia Reynal had 14 points, 11 rebounds, 10 steals and four assists.

Saturday’s schedule/results

(Rankings are from the Observer’s preseason Sweet 16).

Phenom Tip-Off

At Queen’s Grant:

No. 13 Gaston Day 64, Mallard Creek 59

No. 3 Queen’s Grant 64, Greensboro Day 32

No. 12 Charlotte Christian 78, No. 14 Harding 62

Greensboro Day 66, Christ School 56

No. 3 Concord Academy 82, Rocky River 29

6:30 p.m.: No. 2 Ambassador Christian vs. Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

8 p.m.: No. 1 Queen’s Grant vs. No. 5 Providence Day

Phenom Lady Tip-Off

At North Mecklenburg:

Cresset Christian Regional 64, Concord Academy 46

Grimsley 70, West Mecklenburg 10

Cuthbertson 73, Maiden 54

No. 1 Mallard Creek 66, Hunter Huss 31

Cresset Christian National 68, No. 2 Cannon School 62

No. 5 North Mecklenburg 65, Trinity Christian 21

Other games

Chambers girls 61, Central Cabarrus 11

No. 7 Chambers boys 73, Central Cabarrus 51

SouthLake Christian at Asheville School girls, late

SouthLake Christian at Asheville School boys, late

Seventy-First 63, West Charlotte 37

No. 6 Myers Park at Greenfield (boys only), 7:30 p.m.

Next week’s schedule

Rankings are The Charlotte Observer’s preseason basketball Sweet 16 (boys poll published Nov. 8, girls poll published Nov. 4).

MONDAY, NOV. 16

Basketball

Winston Salem Christian Silver at Charlotte Country Day (girls only), 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Country Day at Metrolina Christian (girls 5:30, boys 7)

Lee Park Prep at Central Academy (girls 5:30, boys 7)

Wesleyan Christian at Covenant Day (girls 5:30, boys 7)

Rocky River at Independence (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Trinity at Gray Stone Day (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Forsyth Country Day at No. 11 Davidson Day (boys only), 6:30 p.m.

Lake Pointe Academy (S.C.) at Cramerton Christian (boys only), 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 17

Basketball

Arborbrook Christian at Statesville Christian (girls 5, boys TBA)

Ascension Academy (S.C.) at Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy (girls only), 5:30 p.m.

Cabarrus Stallions at Charlotte Christian (girls 5:30, boys 7) — Charlotte Christian boys No. 12

Charlotte Latin at Hickory Grove (girls 5:30, boys 7)

Gaston Christian at Cannon School (girls 5:30, boys 7) — Gaston Christian boys No. 15 / girls No. 10; Cannon School girls No. 2

NCSSM-Morganton at Cherryville (girls 5:30, boys 7)

South Charlotte at Covenant Day (girls 5:30, boys 7)

Weddington at Providence Day (girls 5:30, boys 7) — Weddington girls No. 14; Providence Day boys No. 5 / girls No. 13

A.L. Brown at South Rowan (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Ballantyne Ridge at South Mecklenburg (girls 6, boys 7:30) — South Mecklenburg girls No. 6

Berry at Hopewell (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Bunker Hill at West Lincoln (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Butler at Central Cabarrus (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Carolina Christian Academy at Woodlawn School (girls only), 6 p.m.

Chambers at Rocky River (girls 6, boys 7:30) — Chambers boys No. 7

Christ the King at Albemarle (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Concord Academy at Victory Christian (girls 6, boys 7:30) — Concord Academy boys No. 3

Corvian Community at Independence (girls only), 6 p.m.

East Gaston at Forestview (girls 6, boys 7:30)

East Mecklenburg at Myers Park (girls 6, boys 7) — Myers Park boys No. 6

East Rutherford at Highland Tech (girls only), 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Porter Ridge (girls 6, boys 7:30) — Porter Ridge girls No. 16

Hickory Ridge at Mallard Creek (girls 6, boys 7:30) — Hickory Ridge boys No. 10 / girls No. 11; Mallard Creek girls No. 1

Hunter Huss at Mooresville (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Kings Mountain at West Cabarrus (girls only), 6 p.m.

Lab University Christian at Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy (boys only), 6 p.m.

Lake Norman at Langtree Charter (girls 6, boys 7)

Lincoln Charter at Mountain Island Charter (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Maiden at Monroe (girls only), 6 p.m.

Metrolina Christian at NorthPoint Christian (girls 6, boys 7)

Olympic at Palisades (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Providence at Piedmont (girls 6, boys 7:30) — Providence girls No. 15

Sugar Creek Charter at Garinger (girls 6, boys 7:30)

University Christian at Gaston Day (girls only), 6 p.m.

Wilkes Central at North Iredell (girls only), 6 p.m.

South Iredell at Bandys (girls 6:15, boys 7:30)

Ardrey Kell at Cuthbertson (girls 6:30, boys 7:30)

No. 13 Gaston Day at Christ School (boys only), 6:30 p.m.

Marvin Ridge at Parkwood (boys only), 6:30 p.m.

North Gaston at Newton Conover (girls 6:30, boys 7:30)

Tabernacle Christian at Cramerton Christian (boys only), 6:30 p.m.

Carmel Christian at No. 2 Ambassador Christian (boys only), 7 p.m.

West Cabarrus at Hough (boys only), 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

Basketball

Gray Stone Day at Mount Pleasant (girls 5:30, boys 7)

West Rowan at Community School of Davidson (girls only), 5:45 p.m.

Ambassador Christian at Asheville Christian (girls only), 6 p.m.

Central Academy at Highland Tech (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Cherryville at Polk County (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Draughn at West Lincoln (girls only), 6 p.m.

Lake Norman Charter at Piedmont Community Charter (girls 6, boys 7:30)

North Mecklenburg at West Cabarrus (girls 6, boys 7:30) — North Mecklenburg girls No. 5

Sugar Creek Charter at Corvian Community (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Bradford Prep at Bandys (girls 6:15, boys 7:30)

West Lincoln at Draughn (boys only), 7:30 p.m.

Wilkes Central at North Iredell (boys only), 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

Basketball

Piedmont Community Charter at NCSSM-Morganton (girls 5, boys 6:30)

Statesville Christian at Sheets Memorial Christian (girls 5:15, boys 7:15)

Cabarrus Stallions at Langtree Charter (girls 5:30, boys 7)

Davidson Day at Carmel Christian (girls 5:30, boys 5:30) — Davidson Day boys No. 11

Gaston Christian at Greensboro Day (girls 5:30, boys 7) — Gaston Christian boys No. 15 / girls No. 10

High Point Christian at Hickory Grove (girls 5:30, boys 7)

Victory Christian at SouthLake Christian (girls 5:30, boys 7)

Ashbrook at Shelby (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Central Cabarrus at Independence (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Mooresville at Hough (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Mount Pleasant at Northwest Cabarrus (girls 6, boys 7:30)

North Gaston at East Gaston (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Reagan at South Iredell (girls 6, boys 8)

Weddington at Butler (girls 6, boys 7:30) — Weddington girls No. 14

Combine Academy at Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy (boys only), 7 p.m.

Corvian Community at Socrates Academy (boys only), 7:30 p.m.

Jackson Day at North Stanly (boys only), 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

Basketball

Covenant Day at Metrolina Christian (girls 3, boys 4:30)

Piedmont Community Charter at Community Christian (girls 5, boys 7:30)

No. 13 Providence Day at Myers Park (girls only), 5 p.m.

Charlotte Catholic at Charlotte Latin (girls 5:30, boys 7)

Charlotte Christian at Ravenscroft (girls 5:30, boys 7) — Charlotte Christian boys No. 12

Charlotte Country Day at Durham Academy (girls 5:30, boys 7)

Hickory Grove at Liberty Prep Christian (girls 5:30, boys 7)

Langtree Charter at Central Academy (girls 5:30, boys 7)

Cramerton Christian at Gospel Light Christian (girls 5:45, boys 7:30)

Albemarle at Forest Hills (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Ambassador Christian at Ben Lippen (S.C.) (girls only), 6 p.m.

Ballantyne Ridge at West Mecklenburg (girls 6, boys 7:30) — West Mecklenburg boys No. 16

No. 2 Cannon School at NC GBB Academy National (girls only), 6 p.m.

Community School of Davidson at West Wilkes (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Cox Mill at West Rowan (girls 6, boys 7:30)

East Mecklenburg at Harding (girls 6, boys 7:30) — Harding boys No. 14

Forestview at Bessemer City (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Garinger at Ashbrook (girls 6, boys 7:30)

No. 15 Gaston Christian vs. Winston-Salem Christian National (Antawn Jamison Invitational at Myers Park) (boys only), 6 p.m.

Gray Stone Day at Highland Tech (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Jay M. Robinson at West Cabarrus (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Lake Norman at Pine Lake Prep (girls 6, boys 7:45)

Marvin Ridge at Ardrey Kell (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Mountain Island Charter at Faith Academy Charter (girls 6, boys 7:30)

North Iredell at East Rowan (girls 6, boys 7:30)

North Lincoln at Hunter Huss (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Palisades at Berry (girls 6, boys 7)

Parkwood at Cuthbertson (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge (girls 6, boys 7:30) — Porter Ridge girls No. 16; Hickory Ridge boys No. 10 / girls No. 11

South Mecklenburg at Providence (girls 6, boys 7:45) — South Mecklenburg girls No. 6; Providence girls No. 15

South Rowan at Union Academy (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Sugar Creek Charter at Hopewell (girls 6, boys 7:30)

Arborbrook Christian at Cabarrus Stallions (boys only), 6:15 p.m.

Cannon School at No. 3 Concord Academy (boys only), 6:30 p.m.

Caldwell Academy at No. 13 Gaston Day (boys only), 7 p.m.

Carolina International at Lincoln Charter (boys only), 7 p.m.

A.L. Brown at Carson (boys only), 7:30 p.m.

Bradford Prep at Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy (boys only), 7:30 p.m.

Concord Academy at Cabarrus Stallions (girls only), 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Providence Day at No. 6 Myers Park (Antawn Jamison Invitational) (boys only), 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 21

Basketball

Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft (girls 11 a.m., boys 12:30)

No. 10 Gaston Christian vs. No. 5 North Mecklenburg (Antawn Jamison Invitational at Myers Park) (girls only), 11:30 a.m.

SouthLake Christian vs. Salisbury (at Myers Park) (boys only), noon

Charlotte Christian at Durham Academy (boys 12:30, girls 11) — Charlotte Christian boys No. 12

Ben Lippen (S.C.) at No. 13 Providence Day (girls only), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Concord Academy vs. No. 14 Harding (Antawn Jamison Invitational at Myers Park) (boys only), 1 p.m.

No. 13 Gaston Day vs. Cardinal Gibbons (at Myers Park) (boys only), 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Ambassador Christian vs. Christ School (Antawn Jamison Invitational at Myers Park) (boys only), 2:30 p.m.

Central Cabarrus vs. Concord (Cabarrus County Classic) (girls only), 3:30 p.m.

Covenant Day at Christ the King (girls 4:30, boys 5:30)

Hopewell vs. Wilson (S.C.) (Antawn Jamison Invitational at Myers Park) (boys only), 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern (S.C.) at South Iredell (girls 5, boys 6)

No. 7 Chambers vs. Burlington School (at Myers Park) (boys only), 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Mooresville vs. No. 5 Providence Day (Antawn Jamison Invitational at Myers Park) (boys only), 5:30 p.m.

No. 11 Davidson Day vs. Independence (site TBA) (boys only), 6 p.m.

No. 14 Weddington at Forest Hills (girls only), 6:30 p.m.

Weddington at Forest Hills (at Wingate University) (boys only), 8 p.m.

No. 9 West Charlotte at No. 6 Myers Park (Antawn Jamison Invitational) (boys only), 8 p.m.

Concord Academy vs. Wakefield (Strictly 4 Ladies at T.W. Andrews) (girls only)

Friday’s basketball rewind: Christ School shocks PD with buzzer-beater

Christ School beat Providence Day, 67-64, Friday night in the featured game of the Phenom Hoops Tip Off at Queen’s Grant.

Christ School guard Micah Goodlow hit a buzzer-beating three-point shot for the Greenies. Providence Day is No. 5 in The Observer’s preseason Sweet 16.

Goodlow finished with 23 points and two rebounds. Brice Wiersma finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Providence Day’s Dylan Bradley had 22 points, two rebounds and two assists, Zeke Battier, a Harvard recruit, had 16 points, nine rebounds, and Tristan Williams had 10 points.

FRIDAY’S #BIG5 TOP PERFORMERS

Micah Goodlow, Christ School: Goodlow hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Greenies a 67-64 win over No. 5 Providence Day. He finished with 23 points and two rebounds. Providence Day’s Dylan Bradley had 22 points, two rebounds and two assists.

JJ Gray, Queen’s Grant: Gray, an S.C. transfer, had 43 points, four rebounds and three assists in a 95-80 win over Hunter Huss at the Phenom Hoops Tip Off. The game matched two 2025-26 state champions. Gray’s teammate, Chase Smith, had 21 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals.

Connor Hodgson, Providence: In a 90-66 win at Cuthbertson, Hodgson scored 33 points.

Aubrey Cranford, Hickory Ridge girls: Cranford scored 18 points as No. 11 Hickory Ridge beat No. 14 Weddington 68-56. Trinity Durant added 16.

Bri’Asia Rowe, South Mecklenburg girls: In a 70-47 win at Charlotte Catholic, Rowe scored 17 points for No. 6 South Meck.

Friday’s boys’ box scores

(Includes Sweet 16 rankings)

NO. 1 QUEEN’S GRANT 95, HUNTER HUSS 80

QUEEN’S GRANT 95 — Montgomery 3, Scott 8, McSweeney 6, Justin Gray 43, Jackson 3, DeBerry 8, Randolph 2, Chase Smith 21

HUNTER HUSS 80 — Zaiyir Phillips 21, T. Phillips 9, Jayden Moore 14, Zach Anderson 13, Falls 2, Lockhart 2, Fleury 2, Pless 2, Sanders 2, Jekobe Floyd 18

Notable: Both teams won NCHSAA state championships last season. For Queen’s Grant, Gray had 43 points, four rebounds and three assists. Smith had 21 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists.

NO. 2 AMBASSADOR CHRISTIAN 63, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL 57

The Burlington School 19 6 15 17 — 57

Ambassador Christian 29 10 10 14 — 63

THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL 57 — Donnie Fairley 17, Julian Lowe 16, Geren Holmes 9, Kamari Nicholson 9, Logan McMichael 4, Brayden Miles 2

AMBASSADOR CHRISTIAN 63 — RJ Moore 24, Jeremiah Franklin 14, Judah King 11, Ethan Pack 7, Tyler Brown 6, Jeshua Gutierrez 1

Records: The Burlington School (0-1) has its next game Nov. 14 vs. Cardinal Gibbons; Ambassador Christian (2-1) has its next game Nov. 14 vs. Oak Hill

NO. 3 CONCORD ACADEMY 70, GRACE CHRISTIAN (SANFORD) 54

Grace Christian (Sanford) 4 9 21 22 — 54

Concord Academy 15 22 18 15 — 70

GRACE CHRISTIAN (SANFORD) 54 — Grant Jacques 14, EJ Emuobor 14, Caleb Ellis 10, Josiah Currie 9, Corey Kinard 4, Grant Locklear 3

CONCORD ACADEMY 70 — Djordje Nerandzic 13, Cruz Miller 13, Jaylen Byers 12, Cooper Perkins 11, Romain Boyer 11, Toms Birste 7, Modou Ndiaye 3

Records: Grace Christian (Sanford) (0-2) has its next game Nov. 17 vs. Trinity of Durham and Chapel Hill; Concord Academy (3-1) has its next game Nov. 14 vs. Rocky River (at Queen’s Grant)

CHRIST SCHOOL 67, NO. 5 PROVIDENCE DAY 64

Christ School 22 15 11 19 — 67

Providence Day 20 17 17 10 — 64

CHRIST SCHOOL - Micah Goodlow 24, Brice Wiersma 16, Christian Williams 9, Chyance King 8, BJ Houston 4, Dallas Montgomery 3, Job Gresham 3

PROVIDENCE DAY — Dylan Bradley 22, Zeke Battier 16, Tristan Williams 10, Columbus Parker 8, Hunter Gerould 8

Records: Christ School (4-0) next game Nov. 14 vs Greensboro Day (Phenom Tipoff); Providence Day (1-1) next game Nov. 14 vs. Queens Grant (Phenom Tipoff)

NO. 10 HICKORY RIDGE 77, WEDDINGTON 53

Hickory Ridge 18 19 19 21— 77

Weddington 11 12 12 18— 53

HICKORY RIDGE 77— Travien Williams 27, MJ Bain 16, Bryson Frazier 15, Elijah Birkemeier 10, Caleb Nelson 4, Deren Thompson 2, Cayden Banks 2, Zayden Pighet 1

WEDDINGTON 53 — Barbier 14, Muteb 13, Jefferson 12, Drye 5, Stevens 3, Murphy 3, Werdann 3

Records: Hickory Ridge (1-0) next game Nov. 17 @ Mallard Creek; Weddington (1-1) next game Nov. 17 @ Providence Day

BERRY 78, NO. 16 WEST MECKLENBURG 73

West Meck 17 19 18 19 — 73

Berry 16 19 21 20 — 78

BERRY 78 — Jalen Paige 23 Cam Garrett 17 AJ Brooks 10 K. Collins 12 Santana 2 Johnson 5 Radford 9

WEST MECK 73 — Leak 12 White 24 Grier 13 Graham 7 Patrick 3 Gerringe 14

Records: Berry 1-0; West Meck 0-1

ARBORBROOK CHRISTIAN 63, PROVIDENCE CLASSICAL 33

Arborbrook Christian 18 13 25 7 — 63

Providence Classical 8 8 15 2 — 33

ARBORBROOK CHRISTIAN 63 — Spalding Gray 18, Ethan Jones 18, Van ingerden 9, Collins 7, Dunn 5, Simmons 2, Hayes 2, CJ Smith 2

PROVIDENCE CLASSICAL 33 -- Freetl 2, M. Thompson 15, Hutto 2, Leftwich 4, Frittenger 8

Records: Arborbrook Christian (1-1) next game Tuesday, Nov 17 @ Statesville Christian

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 57, SOUTH MECKLENBURG 56

S. Meck 13 16 15 12 — 56

C. Catholic 19 13 13 12 — 57

S. MECK 56 — C.Parker 13, J.Daniel 11, C.Tucker 11, J.Bauer 7, S.Shako 7, A.Davis 5

CATHOLIC 57 — M. Jordan 28, S.Bergen 6, L.Culpepper 6

Records: S.Meck 0-1; C.Catholic 1-0

EAST MECKLENBURG 76, HOPEWELL 66

EAST MECK 13 20 19 24 — 76

HOPEWELL 9 14 20 23 — 66

EAST MECK 76 — Nixon Wright 30, Andrew Putman 14, Funderburk 8, Milo 8, Thompson 6, Ruff 5, Peterkin 2, Kemp 1

HOPEWELL 66 — Brayden McCrimmon 30, Chase Phifer 15, Amir Cole 11, Frazier 4, Mikell 3, Mcleod 3

Records: East Meck (1-0) Next Game Nov.17 @ Myers Park, Hopewell (0-1) next game Nov. 17 @ Berry

INDEPENDENCE 58, PALISADES 53

Palisades 13 7 15 20 — 55

Independence: 11 12 16 19 — 58

PALISADES 55 — Bryton Lester 18, Brandon Horton 15, Landry Smith 12, Mason 5, Manns 2, Sharples 2, Blacks 1

INDY 58 — Logan Campo 16, Laurence Black 13, Jones 8, Mustaf 6, Branch 5, Powell 4, Bodrick 3, Binns 2, Jasper 1

Records: Palisades: Overall 0-1; INDY: Overall 1-0

JACKSON DAY 61, BRADFORD PREP 55

Jackson Day 11 17 19 14 — 61

Bradford Prep 13 7 13 22 — 55

JACKSON DAY 61 — Aaron Crank 14 , Kanye Johnson 16 , Jarrett Ross 10 , Anthony Herrera 7 , Alex Hector- Davis 6

BRADFORD PREP 55 — Jackson 14, Dennis 6, Davis 9

Notable: Jackson Day (1-0) next game Nov. 19 @ North Stanly; Bradford Prep (0-1) next game Nov. 18 vs Bandys

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 72, NORTH GASTON 56

LNC 14 18 20 20 — 72

North Gaston- 7 16 21 12 — 56

LNC 72 — Kam Davis 32, Cam Roberts 19, Blake Frierson 9, Will Seymour 5, Cole Kester 4, Peter Fusco 2, Aiden Watkins 1.

NORTH GASTON 56 — RJ Carson 16, A. Smith 12, T. Medlin 9, J. Gilmore 7, J. Noblett 6, P. Burgess 4, p. McRae 2

LNC (1-0) has its next game Nov 18 at Piedmont Community Charter.

Notable: Career high for sophomore Kam Davis.

PROVIDENCE 90, CUTHBERTSON 66

Providence 16 25 28 21 — 90

Cuthbertson 21 18 18 9 — 66

PROVIDENCE 90 — Connor Hodgson 33, Henry Siegel 16, Wyatt Sweet 14, Liam Drayton 13, Maximino Azevedo 9

CUTHBERTSON 66 — Darrien Smith 20, Justin Douglas 14, Noah Nickerson 11, Tommy Pringle 7, Jared Ward 5

Records: Providence (1-0); Cuthbertson (0-1)

Wednesday’s boys’ box scores

NO. 14 HARDING 75, ASHBROOK 33

Ashbrook 9 13 3 8 — 33

Harding 27 20 19 9 — 75

HARDING 75 — Nasir Cooke 12, Lloyd Concepcion 11, Traylin Jackson 10, Jarrel Evans 9, TeBrien Cornelius 6, Andre Cherry 5

Records: Harding (1-0) has its next game Nov. 14 vs. Charlotte Christian

HOPEWELL 35, EAST MECKLENBURG 38

Hopewell 6 6 14 9 — 35

East Meck 6 11 8 13 — 38

HOPEWELL 35 — Kennidy Farley 14, Aaliyah Thompson 11, Cunningham 4, Mosley 2, Walden 2, Scott 2

EAST MECK 38 — Druen 8, Norman 8, Delaney 6, S. Matos 6, Ausman 6, Minor 4

Records: Hopewell 0-1; East Mecklenburg 1-0

ROCKY RIVER 52, PORTER RIDGE 49

Porter Ridge 15 11 13 11 — 49

Rocky River 15 7 15 15 — 52

PORTER RIDGE 49 — Brayden Payne 15, Isaac Reid 14, Chelan Chudgar 11

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 73, NORTH HILLS CHRISTIAN 33

Metrolina Christian 19 23 20 11 — 73

North Hills Christian 8 12 6 7 — 33

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 73 — Rickey Torrence 23, Malachi Wilson 17, Levi Wilson 8, Peyton Worrell 8, SJ Willis 6, Ezra Briles 5, Rico Walker 4, Kelsey Fulton 2

NORTH HILLS CHRISTIAN 33 — Landon Strickland 11, Jaylen Hawkins 6, Noah Dendy 6, Joe Abney 5, Myles Vester 3, Jacob Strickland 2

Records: Metrolina Christian (2-0) has its next game Nov. 16 vs. Charlotte Country Day; North Hills Christian is 0-1.

HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 58, COVENANT DAY 42

Hickory Grove Christian 15 11 14 18 — 58

Covenant Day 9 12 10 11 — 42

HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 58 — Tristian Nelson 21, Micah Bradley 17, Omari Massey 9, Manny Ganda 7, Brycen Branham 4

COVENANT DAY 42 — Welles Wilder 10, Connor Wynne 9, Jadan Davies 6, Landen Gordon 6, Elijah O’Neill 5, Paul DeYoung 3, RJ Oakes 3

Friday’s girls’ box scores

(Includes Sweet 16 rankings)

NO. 2 CANNON SCHOOL 72, OAK HILL ACADEMY 51

Oak Hill Academy 13 12 16 10 — 51

Cannon School 9 16 22 25 — 72

OAK HILL ACADEMY 51 — Hailey Houlder 17, Kendall Chadderton 14, Herbert 6, Smith 5, James 3

CANNON SCHOOL 72 — Justice Alexander 15, Brooke Busby 15, Jakaila Gaskin 13, Madison Drayton 13, Hina Nakamura 12, London Truesdale 2, Lola Wilson 2

Records: Oak Hill Academy (0-1) has its next game Nov. 14 vs. Winston-Salem Christian National; Cannon School (2-0) has its next game Nov. 14 vs. Cresset Christian National

NO. 6 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 70, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 47

South Mecklenburg 20 15 18 17 — 70

Charlotte Catholic 7 17 12 11 — 47

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 70 — Bri’Asia Rowe 17, K. Brown 12, J. Crowder 11, Coleman 8, Kendrick 8, Cleophat 8

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 47 — MC Lockett 11

Records: South Mecklenburg (1-0) has its next game Nov. 17 vs. Ballantyne Ridge; Charlotte Catholic (0-1) has its next game Nov. 17 vs. Charlotte Latin

NO. 11 HICKORY RIDGE 68, NO. 14 WEDDINGTON 56

Weddington 11 13 11 19 — 56

Hickory Ridge 13 15 21 19 — 68

WEDDINGTON 56 — Caroline Clark 19, Myra Ukwu 17, Lucy Piper 9, Valentina Bolanos 6, Skylar Howlson 3

HICKORY RIDGE 68 — Aubrey Cranford 18, Trinity Durant 16, Alivia Costner 12, Ava McCullough 9, Ahna Johnson 6, Peyton McCauley 5, Kelsey Pompei 3

NO. 11 HICKORY RIDGE 68, NO. 14 WEDDINGTON 55

WEDDINGTON 55 — Myra Ukwu 21, Caroline Clark 18

Notable: Ukwu, a sophomore, had a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Records: Weddington (1-1) has its next game Nov. 17 at Providence Day; Hickory Ridge (1-0) has its next game Nov. 17 at Mallard Creek

AMBASSADOR CHRISTIAN 71, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL 13

The Burlington School 3 3 6 1 — 13

Ambassador Christian 25 19 15 12 — 71

THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL 13 — St. Felix 8, Lea 3, Coley 1, Timmons 1

AMBASSADOR CHRISTIAN 71 — Bee Layton 15, Courtney Ashford 12, Kathleen Miller 12, Hannah Forester 11, Mia Taylor 10, Abigail Bridwell 4, Kayla Williams 4, Zuri Peterson 3

Records: The Burlington School is 0-1; Ambassador Christian (2-0) has its next game Nov. 18 at Asheville Christian Academy

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 42, SOUTH CHARLOTTE THUNDER 20

South Charlotte Thunder 1 4 4 11 — 20

Charlotte Country Day 13 9 8 12 — 42

SOUTH CHARLOTTE THUNDER 20 — Caroline Gidney 6, Ava Andrade 6, Evelyn Softley 3, Mya Aitchison 3, Camille Karnan 2

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 42 — Malina Bharti 15, CJ Staines 8, Lucy Liles 4, Layla Hill 4, Maya Bharti 4, Emme Podzinski 3, Amelia Del Pino 2, Matilda Nelson 2

Records: South Charlotte Thunder (2-1) has its next game Nov. 17 at Covenant Day; Charlotte Country Day (1-0) has its next game Nov. 16 at Metrolina Christian

GRACE CHRISTIAN (SANFORD) 67, CONCORD ACADEMY 41

Grace Christian (Sanford) 17 20 12 18 — 67

Concord Academy 8 8 7 18 — 41

GRACE CHRISTIAN (SANFORD) 67 — Cooper Cox 16, Kyndoll English 10, Lola Vanore 9, Jenah Andrew 9, JJ Green 7, Calise Crawford 6, Piper Overman 6, Courtney Purcell 4

CONCORD ACADEMY 41 — Ava McDermott 15, Victorian Collins 12, Everley Gildner 8, Gabriella Willis 5, Kinley Rosebure 1

Records: Grace Christian (Sanford) (2-0) has its next game Nov. 17 vs. Trinity of Durham and Chapel Hill; Concord Academy (0-3) has its next game Nov. 14 vs. Cresset Christian Regional (at North Mecklenburg)

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 43, NORTH GASTON 11

LNC 11 16 11 5— 43

NG 0 1 0 10 — 11

LNC 43 — Abby Courtney 10, Caroline Patch 10, Maggie Kurz 8, Emma Nelson 5, Harper Buysse 4, Lily Ryan 4, Caroline Fogarty 2

NG 11 — Ranya Watkins 7, Maurihanna Gullatte 4

Note: Lake Norman Charter’s Caroline Patch, Harper Buyse and Lily Ryan scored their first career points.

PIEDMONT CHARTER 64, COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN 8

Piedmont 19 22 12 11 — 64

Community Christian 5 1 0 2 — 8

PIEDMONT CHARTER 64 — Evie East 19, Erielle Smith 14, Aleena Gaff 11, Sydney Blair 6, Morgan Loftin 5, Aalaysia Friday 4, Bree Phillips 3, Penelope East 2

Wednesday’s girls’ box scores

NO. 10 GASTON CHRISTIAN 62, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 10

Charlotte Christian 5 0 5 0 — 10

Gaston Christian 31 10 16 5 — 62

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 10 — Skylar Woods 5, Abigail Bellis 3, Stella Spang 2

GASTON CHRISTIAN 62 — Stella Absher 19, Brooklyn Twitty 10, Aa’Lynna Bridges 8, McKenna Brown 8, Kyzland Forney 5, Hayden Goodwin 4, Jakyra Sadler 3, Sally Risk 3, Tierney Waters 2

TRINITY CHRISTIAN (FAYETTEVILLE) 57, NO. 13 PROVIDENCE DAY 53

Trinity Christian (Fayetteville) 11 13 14 19 — 57

Providence Day 13 15 12 13 — 53

TRINITY CHRISTIAN (FAYETTEVILLE) 57 — Aimya Harrington 27, Alena Dilione 11, Lucas 6, Reddick 5, Burke 5, Campbell 3

PROVIDENCE DAY 53 — Jada Powell 16, Londyn Carson 10, Madison Colaizzi 8, Londyn Harper 7, Carter Crayton 6, Anya Shah 3, Hannah Bond 3

Records: Providence Day (1-1)

NO. 14 WEDDINGTON 55, PARKWOOD 5

WEDDINGTON 55 — Caroline Clark 20, Myra Ukwu 12, Lucy Piper 8

Notable: Clark is a senior; Ukwu and Piper are freshmen.

CHAMBERS 35, MOORESVILLE 22

Mooresville 4 9 6 3 — 22

Chambers 12 9 6 8 — 35

CHAMBERS 35 — Amyia Martin 14, Cynia Moore 8

Notable: Martin added three assists and a steal; Moore had five rebounds and two blocks.