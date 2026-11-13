Travelers check the flight info board where almost all flights are canceled at Sacramento International Airport on Friday Nov. 13, 2026. The Federal Aviation Administration halted air travel across the country. RENÉE C. BYER/rbyer@sacbee.com

More than 120 flights in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport have been cancelled as of early Saturday morning, as the nation’s airlines scramble to recover from the extraordinary ground stop Friday that left hundreds of thousands of travelers stranded.

The hours-long ground stop was caused by communication equipment failures that the Trump administration blamed on “1980s” computer systems.

Nearly 500 flights in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport were delayed Friday, and at least 90 canceled, due to the meltdown that lasted about four hours. CLT officials said flights resumed Friday night, but disruptions are likely to persist through the weekend.

According to FlightAware, Delta has canceled 20% of its Saturday flights nationwide, while JetBlue scrapped 40% of departures. American Airlines was showing 14% of routes canceled Saturday, or nearly 500 routes.

American, the primary carrier at CLT, said it was working toward “the strongest possible recovery tomorrow and in the days ahead.”

“We expect residual delays and cancellations (Friday night) and into tomorrow following the FAA’s nationwide ground stop. We’re grateful to our team members for their continued work to care for our customers and minimize the impact of this disruption as much as possible.”

The Carolina Panthers are scheduled to fly on a chartered aircraft to New Orleans on Saturday for their Sunday game against the Saints. It’s unclear how the bottleneck could interfere with the team’s plans.

The nationwide ground stop issued by the FAA started at 3:54 p.m. EST. The total number of delays across the country was about 10,000 flights, on top of 7,000 cancellations, according to FlightAware. American Airlines racked up 1,500 delays and is allowing travelers to rebook for free.

The meltdown came less than two weeks before millions of Americans will be traveling for Thanksgiving. Sean Duffy, secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation, said he expects disruptions will be resolved by then.

The FAA order was due to “extraordinary” circumstances and safety reasons. The ground stop meant no flights could take off, but inbound flights were able to land at their destinations or divert.

U.S. authorities said they did not believe the problem was caused by a cyberattack or foreign interference, though they haven’t ruled it out.

Markwayne Mullin, the Homeland Security secretary, told reporters there was no reason to worry about the safety of people in the air. He described the issue as a “telecommunication outage.”

More than 1.5 million people were scheduled to fly on flights departing after the pause took effect, according to Cirium, an aviation data firm, The New York Times reported.

On CLT airport’s website, hundreds of flights were showing delays, but airlines were starting to resume operations. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airline directly for updated flight statuses.

CLT is the seventh-busiest airport in the world for takeoffs and landings. American Airlines operates about 90% of Charlotte Douglas’ flights and gates, making the airport its second-largest hub.

David MacKellar, a weekly business passenger on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Pensacola, Florida, was buckled up and ready to take off around 3:30 p.m.

“I knew we were in trouble when they turned the main engines off on the plane and went back to the power unit,” said MacKellar, who lives in Fairhope, Alabama. “I figured something was happening then.”

Then the FAA ground stop hit. Since the plane was at the front of the line, it was one of the last shuffled back to the gate. MacKellar was stuck on the tarmac for more than three hours.

Flight attendants casually informed passengers that crews were going to “time out” and that checked luggage was being routed to luggage service rather than standard carousels. He was lucky to avoid this because of carry-on luggage and a plane-side valet bag. He booked another ticket for Saturday with hopes that American Airlines will eventually refund his original flight.

He said the Charlotte incident was uniquely unsettling because the cause was unknown and communication was nonexistent.

“It was scary because there’s not really any updates or anything like that,” he said. “You get very little from the airlines. They don’t allow you to cancel or rebook or change anything or give you an update.”

This is only the second nationwide grounding of commercial airlines since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, after the Jan. 11, 2023, outage in the FAA’s system to alert pilots to safety issues.

Friday’s ground stop comes about two months after the FAA introduced a new AI tool designed to help reduce delays and cancellations at Charlotte and other U.S. airports.

The Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories system, known as “SMART,” looks at data such as weather and air traffic to make decisions, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“SMART will slash frustrating delays, reduce stress on air traffic controllers and lower travel prices,” Duffy, the transportation secretary, said.

During a Monday night press conference at the White House, administration officials ruled out the SMART system as the root cause of the airspace shutdown, noting that it is disconnected and not even plugged into the core air traffic control systems.