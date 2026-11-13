Charlotte native and NFL quarterback Sam Hartman, 27, has been named “The Bachelor” for season 30. Heidi Gutman/Disney

One of Charlotte’s own has been tapped as the next “Bachelor.”

NFL quarterback Sam Hartman was named leading man for the 30th season of the hit reality dating series, airing Sunday, March 21, on ABC.

The big reveal came Friday, Nov. 13, on “Good Morning America.”

“The 27-year-old pro athlete is ready to find his forever teammate,” ABC said in a news release. “With the same leadership and heart that won over fans on the field, Hartman will begin handing out roses as he searches for love.”

Here are five things to know about the incoming bachelor:

He’s an NFL quarterback for the Washington Commanders

The 6-foot-1, 209-pound star athlete is in his first season as a third-string quarterback for the Commanders, according to ESPN.com.

Hartman signed with the team as a free agent in 2024 after going undrafted in the league’s draft that same year, USA Today reported. He hasn’t taken the field in a regular season game and has spent much of his rookie year on the Commanders’ practice squad.

He had record-shattering collegiate career

Prior to going pro, Hartman was a standout collegiate athlete and played five seasons at Wake Forest University. He transferred to Notre Dame his senior year, where he led as team captain.

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) celebrates after Notre Dame defeated the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Matt Cashore/Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

He was the Atlantic Coast Conference’s leader for all-time career passing touchdowns and was awarded the Brian Piccolo Award in 2022. The award honors the memory of late Chicago Bears player Brian Piccolo and is given “to the ‘most courageous’ football player in the ACC,” according to the conference’s website.

In August 2022, Hartman was diagnosed with a rare blood clot in his arm that threatened to end his career. Instead, after the blood clot was removed and Hartman had surgery to eliminate pressure on the affected vein, he returned to practice a month later.

This isn’t his first time on reality TV

In 2019, Hartman appeared in the Netflix docuseries “QB1: Beyond the Lights.”

The show “follows three star high school quarterbacks as they play their final season before moving on to Division I college football,” according to an online synopsis.

He’s the third NFL player to appear on ‘The Bachelor’

Hartman is set to join a select club of professional athletes who have appeared on the hit franchise, including Season 23’s leading man Colton Underwood and host (and former “Bachelor”) Jesse Palmer.

In fact, it was Palmer — a former New York Giants quarterback — who helped ease Hartman’s nerves about starring on the show.

“He kind of gave me the insight — what it is and what it’s not,” he told “Good Morning America.”

He’s looking for a ‘competitive’ partner

During his appearance on “Good Morning America,” Hartman said his sweethearts should “be ready to bring their competitive spirit.”

I’m looking for “competitiveness in somebody that I want to be able to chase. Not chase in a way like, ‘you haven’t texted me back in a week’ ... but in a way that you have a drive for something and that motivates me to wake up every day and chase them,” he said.

Hartman said he’s also looking for someone with compassion, pointing to his family’s work in the medical field.

“Seeing them do so much for other people ... is a huge part” of it, he added.

Season 30 of “The Bachelor” premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 21, on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.

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