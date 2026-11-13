The FAA’s new SMART artificial intelligence tool uses real-time weather, traffic and staffing data to recommend faster routes and curb holiday flight delays. Human air traffic controllers still make the final calls. CHASE JORDAN/cjordan@charlotteobserver.com

A new artificial intelligence tool used by the Federal Aviation Administration is helping reduce delays and cancellations as Charlotte’s airport prepares for a busy holiday season.

The system, called Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART for short), combines real-time data on weather, air traffic and staffing to offer faster, safer routes, according to the U.S. Transportation Department. Human air traffic controllers still make the final decisions.

Unveiled in September by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the system launched in a limited capacity around Washington, D.C., before expanding in October to air route traffic control centers in Miami, Jacksonville, Fla., and Atlanta. Since then, SMART has assisted more than 180 flights carrying 24,000 passengers, saving an average of 10 minutes and nearly 80 gallons of fuel per flight.

Duffy said the Trump administration is focused on modernizing air traffic control and cited the rollout in Charlotte, as a key example. He said the technology uses “Super Intelligence” to help controllers save travelers time.

“SMART will slash frustrating delays, reduce stress on air traffic controllers and lower travel prices,” Duffy said.

Robert Isom, CEO of American Airlines, which controls roughly 90% of flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, also praised the system. American expects to serve more than 8 million customers on nearly 85,000 flights from Nov. 19 to Dec. 1. Sunday, Nov. 29, is expected to be its busiest operating day since the pandemic, with 7,021 flights.

“Continued investment in modernizing our nation’s air traffic control system is critical to improving safety, reliability and efficiency,” Isom said in a news release. “SMART has the potential to leverage new technology to make better use of airspace, particularly during weather events.”

Travelers take long-term parking shuttles Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026 at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. TRACY KIMBALL/tkimball@charlotteobserver.com

How SMART works

Thousands of flights face built-in delays each day when airspace demand exceeds airport capacity or severe weather forces the FAA to reroute planes and close airspace, according to the agency.

SMART shifts the FAA from a reactive approach to a predictive one, using data to anticipate bottlenecks and plan hours, days or weeks ahead:

Consolidates data: Combines flight paths, schedules, storm activity, airspace capacity and controller staffing — previously spread across multiple screens and older systems — onto one platform.

Combines flight paths, schedules, storm activity, airspace capacity and controller staffing — previously spread across multiple screens and older systems — onto one platform. Forecasts bottlenecks: Analyzes historical and real-time data to pinpoint where storms or heavy traffic could cause delays.

Analyzes historical and real-time data to pinpoint where storms or heavy traffic could cause delays. Recommends adjustments: Suggests early routing or schedule changes to steer planes around congestion, find safe paths near storms, reopen airspace after ground stops and sequence arrivals hours ahead.

Suggests early routing or schedule changes to steer planes around congestion, find safe paths near storms, reopen airspace after ground stops and sequence arrivals hours ahead. Keeps people in charge: Functions strictly as an advisory tool. FAA specialists monitor the system around the clock and send recommendations to the command center, where local facility leaders decide whether to accept them.

SMART in action at CLT

A recent flight carrying more than 200 people from Charlotte to Philadelphia used SMART to save half an hour, according to the Transportation Department.

The flight had filed a flight plan to depart Charlotte just as severe weather developed. Controllers accepted a SMART-recommended route change that steered the plane around a storm cell, shaving more than 30 minutes and 219 nautical miles off the original flight plan.

Additional information about Charlotte Douglas flights was not provided as of early Friday afternoon.