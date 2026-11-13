A banner reading “ICE LIES, DROP THE CHARGES” sits outside the federal courthouse in uptown Charlotte on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. Attorneys for Heather Morrow and William Stanley argued inside that charges claiming their clients assaulted ICE officers in November should be dismissed because agents once gave false statements in a related case. Julia Coin/jcoin@charlotteobserver.com

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver and recent county commission candidate will appeal the prison sentence she got Friday for her role in a protest against ICE agents in the city last year.

A federal judge sentenced Heather Morrow, 45, to five months and a day in federal prison for blocking U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from a federal building and interfering with an arrest by touching an agent’s shoulder in south Charlotte last November. A jury in September found her guilty ofmisdemeanor assault and three other petty offenses.

On Friday, despite her defense attorneys’ pleas for probation, U.S. District Judge Matthew Orso sent her to prison, plus seven months of probation. The prison time is three months less than what prosecutors asked for. Still, Morrow will be appealing it, said her attorneys, Rob Heroy and Xavier de Janon.

Before handing down his sentence, Orso reprimanded de Janon for saying on social media that the U.S. government “wants to send Morrow to prison for protesting.”

“As you know, that is not what this is about,” Orso said. The judge, recently appointed by President Trump, opened the hearing by stating that “this case is not about politics, immigration policy or ICE” and that who appointed him was not relevant to how he sentences federal crimes.

Attorney Xavier de Janon declines to comment after his client, Heather Morrow, was sentenced in Charlotte’s final ICE protest case stemming from “Operation Charlotte’s Web” in November 2025. The judge reprimanded de Janon in court for posting on social media that the U.S. government wanted to send Morrow to prison “for protesting.” The case was about assault on an officer, not protected protesting, the judge said. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said: “The judge and the jury saw this case for what it really is – interference with law enforcement, not protected First Amendment speech. Plenty of people have protested immigration enforcement, but Morrow crossed the line. The job of law enforcement is hard enough without needless interference, and the sentence today appropriately reflects that.”

How protester got charged with assault

Almost exactly a year ago, on Sunday, Nov. 16, Morrow and others were blocking ICE officers from a Department of Homeland Security building that had become a hub during “Operation Charlotte’s Web” — a Trump-administration initiative that sent agents into the city for a week.

The agents arrested people in parking lots, apartment complexes, country clubs and near churches. When an agent grabbed Morrow’s fellow protester and co-defendant from behind while yelling “come here motherf—er,” Morrow ran toward them and touched the agent’s shoulder during the arrest. She was quickly tackled by other agents who said they feared she was trying to reach for the agent’s service weapon.

Her touch was an assault on the agent, a jury found.

After she was charged, Morrow continued to drive CMS school buses and unsuccessfully ran for Mecklenburg County Commissioner At-Large. On Friday, she apologized for the effect her conduct had on court resources and said she “should not have gone near an officer making an arrest.” Through tears, she declined to comment after court let out. Orso gave her permission to turn herself in after the holidays.

The fight over prison time for ICE protester

Assistant U.S. attorneys wanted the judge to sentence Morrow to eight months in prison. That was at the low end of what federal guidelines recommended, they wrote in court documents.

That was too much, Morrow’s defense attorneys said. It was also more than what her co-defendant, William Donovan Stanley, got.

Stanley went to trial with Morrow, and they were both convicted of the same three petty offenses: obstructing federal property, disrupting government officials’ duties and failing to comply with officials’ orders. The jury spared Stanley, 26, from the assault charge. Orso spared him from prison time, sentencing him to one year probation.

But Morrow is 20 years Stanley’s senior, and she was convicted of that assault charge, Orso said. Physically interfering with an arrest is “about as dangerous as it can be,” Orso said, and it’s “not something a civil society can have.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Caryn Finley argued that Morrow was “belligerent and confrontational” outside the DHS office. She said Morrow, a seasoned local activist, “knows how to peacefully protest” and could have moved aside when officers asked her to.

“Any contact, whether light or not, is illegal,” Finley said.

1 year in court

Morrow and Stanley’s hearings regularly drew in protests outside the courthouse throughout the year. Before the hearing Friday, the courtyard was quiet. After, it filled with about two dozen other supporters.

Among the crowd was Julie Crandall with grassroots organization Indivisible Lake Norman.

“You can’t isolate [this case] from what happened during ‘Operation Charlotte’s Web’ and the cruelty that we were seeing on the news ... people being beaten and slammed down on the streets,” Crandall said. “That’s what this is all about.”

Crandall told The Charlotte Observer she thought Orso’s statements about his Trump appointment were “tricky.” She believes trust in the court system has been undermined by the administration’s actions.

In his judiciary survey where he answered questions before being confirmed, Orso did not share his political views but said he made a $10.41 purchase of Trump merchandise and that it “appears that money went to his election campaign fund” in January 2025. That was eight months before Trump nominated him.

Heather Morrow, right, is a Charlotte school bus driver and unsuccessful Mecklenburg commissioner candidate who was convicted of assaulting an ICE officer during Operation Charlotte’s Web last November. During her federal trial, supporters from Lake Norman Indivisible gave her a Statue of Liberty tote bag. Julia Coin/jcoin@charlotteobserver.com

Supporters call Morrow ‘selfless’

In letters submitted to Orso, a retired CMS principal said Morrow was rightfully “entrusted with one of the most important responsibilities in our school system: the safety of our children.” A former Mecklenburg County commission candidate, who is also a former prosecutor and DHS employee, said Morrow is “above all else, selfless” and has an “instinct is to protect others, not to harm them.”

A Mecklenburg public defender recounted a story about how Morrow escorted a woman who had been sexually assaulted to the police department and then to a women’s shelter before allowing her to stay inside her own home. Jamie Marsicano, an activist and attorney who has made headlines for their protesting also wrote in support, along with a dentist said “the events that brought her before the Court are out of character with the rest of her life.”

In court documents filed before the sentencing, U.S. prosecutors described Morrow as a self-obsessed, disrespectful and unremorseful “protest celebrity” who “has not apologized to anyone for what happened.”

Since the case began, ICE agents’ conduct and credibility remained at the center. Officials originally charged Morrow with felony assault and claimed she tried to jump on an agent’s shoulders. Bystander video disproved that, and prosecutors dismissed the charge before filing new misdemeanor charges. As that case progressed, attorneys revealed in court that FBI agents had told ICE to preserve irreplaceable video from the office building — but ICE lost it. ICE also lost Morrow’s car keys, her bullhorn and her deceased dog’s bowl — which she said she used as a noise-maker during rallies.

Morrow was the last U.S. citizen in federal court on charges stemming from ICE officers’ time in Charlotte last year. U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson’s office dropped all the other cases. In one now-moot case, agents reportedly threatened to shoot a man who followed them after they hit his car. In another, officers took video while chasing a man who was videotaping them through oncoming traffic.

In documents filed before Morrow’s sentencing, U.S. prosecutors said ICE could have “used weapons” during the “chaotic situation” she created.

It’s fortunate they didn’t, Orso said.