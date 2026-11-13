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These 8 college football stadiums outside the Power 4 deserve a road trip
By Mike Garbett,7 days ago
Every campus. Every tradition. Every fan. Sign up for the Student Section Newsletter
College football's best game-day experiences aren't limited to the Power 4. Some of the sport's most memorable venues offer something entirely different, from the military pageantry of the service academies to the blue turf in Boise and the mountain scenery of Appalachia.
Others bring generations of history and tradition to campuses that have helped shape the game.
Eight schools outside the Power 4 made our ranking of the 50 college football stadiums every fan should visit at least once.
Here is why each one deserves a spot on your next road trip, including its overall ranking among the Top 50.
No. 16: Michie Stadium - Army
Overlooking the Hudson River at West Point, Michie Stadium delivers one of college football's most picturesque settings, complete with the pageantry and traditions of Army football.
The academy's distinctive atmosphere and historic surroundings make a visit to West Point unlike any other game-day experience.
READ NEXT:Visiting West Point, Annapolis or Air Force for a game? A guide to service-academy football
No. 21: Kidd Brewer Stadium - Appalachian State
Set high in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Kidd Brewer combines spectacular scenery with a passionate fan base and a reputation for unforgettable upsets.
The setting alone makes Boone worth the trip, while the Mountaineers' loyal supporters give the stadium plenty of energy on fall Saturdays.
No. 29: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium - Navy
The pageantry of the Naval Academy, the march-on of the Brigade of Midshipmen and the traditions surrounding Navy football make Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium a uniquely meaningful game-day destination.
Few venues offer the same connection to a school's identity and traditions.
No. 30: Albertsons Stadium - Boise State
The famous blue turf is reason enough to visit, but Boise State's unique home-field identity and memorable history make Albertsons Stadium a college football original.
The Broncos have built a national reputation through big wins and unforgettable moments, giving the distinctive setting an identity all its own.
READ NEXT:How Boise State went from small-school football program to a national brand
No. 34: Fargodome - North Dakota State
The indoor setting doesn't diminish the atmosphere, as Bison fans pack the Fargodome and create one of the most intimidating environments in the FCS.
North Dakota State's championship tradition and passionate fan base make Fargo a destination worth experiencing, even without an outdoor stadium.
No. 35: Sun Bowl Stadium - UTEP
Carved into the mountains overlooking El Paso, the Sun Bowl Stadium is one of college football's most visually spectacular venues, offering a setting that is difficult to find anywhere else.
Its dramatic surroundings give UTEP a home-field backdrop that stands out from nearly every other stadium in the sport.
The Sun Bowl has called the stadium home since 1963, adding another layer of college football history to an already remarkable setting.
No. 36: Falcon Stadium - Air Force
With the Rocky Mountains providing a stunning backdrop, Falcon Stadium offers a distinctive game-day atmosphere shaped by military traditions and the pageantry of the academy.
The combination of mountain scenery and service-academy traditions makes a trip to Colorado Springs a memorable experience.
No. 50: Franklin Field - Pennsylvania
The oldest stadium in college football offers a chance to experience the sport's history in a landmark venue that was the first college stadium in the country with a scoreboard.
Franklin Field provides a connection to the early days of the game, making it a worthwhile stop for fans who appreciate college football's roots.
Different stadiums, unforgettable experiences
From the military traditions of the service academies to the mountain views of Colorado Springs and El Paso, these eight venues show just how much variety exists across college football.
They may not have the capacity or national spotlight of the sport's biggest stadiums, but each offers a game-day experience worth seeking out.
Every campus. Every tradition. Every fan.Sign up for the Student Section Newsletter
Mike Garbett is a content specialist working with McClatchy's Content Innovation Lab.
This report was produced with the assistance of a proprietary tool powered by artificial intelligence and using our own originally reported, written and published content. It was reviewed and edited by our journalists.
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