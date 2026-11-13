Photos from McClatchy Media, Getty Images and Imagn Images

Every campus. Every tradition. Every fan. Sign up for the Student Section Newsletter

College football's best game-day experiences aren't limited to the Power 4. Some of the sport's most memorable venues offer something entirely different, from the military pageantry of the service academies to the blue turf in Boise and the mountain scenery of Appalachia.

Others bring generations of history and tradition to campuses that have helped shape the game.

Eight schools outside the Power 4 made our ranking of the 50 college football stadiums every fan should visit at least once.

Here is why each one deserves a spot on your next road trip, including its overall ranking among the Top 50.

Photo by Danny Wild/Imagn Images

No. 16: Michie Stadium - Army

Overlooking the Hudson River at West Point, Michie Stadium delivers one of college football's most picturesque settings, complete with the pageantry and traditions of Army football.

The academy's distinctive atmosphere and historic surroundings make a visit to West Point unlike any other game-day experience.

READ NEXT:Visiting West Point, Annapolis or Air Force for a game? A guide to service-academy football

Photo by Robert Willett/The News & Observer

No. 21: Kidd Brewer Stadium - Appalachian State

Set high in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Kidd Brewer combines spectacular scenery with a passionate fan base and a reputation for unforgettable upsets.

The setting alone makes Boone worth the trip, while the Mountaineers' loyal supporters give the stadium plenty of energy on fall Saturdays.

Photo by Tommy Gilligan/Imagn Images

No. 29: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium - Navy

The pageantry of the Naval Academy, the march-on of the Brigade of Midshipmen and the traditions surrounding Navy football make Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium a uniquely meaningful game-day destination.

Few venues offer the same connection to a school's identity and traditions.

Photo by Kyle Green/For The Idaho Statesman

No. 30: Albertsons Stadium - Boise State

The famous blue turf is reason enough to visit, but Boise State's unique home-field identity and memorable history make Albertsons Stadium a college football original.

The Broncos have built a national reputation through big wins and unforgettable moments, giving the distinctive setting an identity all its own.

READ NEXT:How Boise State went from small-school football program to a national brand

Photo by Sean Arbaut/Getty Images

No. 34: Fargodome - North Dakota State

The indoor setting doesn't diminish the atmosphere, as Bison fans pack the Fargodome and create one of the most intimidating environments in the FCS.

North Dakota State's championship tradition and passionate fan base make Fargo a destination worth experiencing, even without an outdoor stadium.

Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

No. 35: Sun Bowl Stadium - UTEP

Carved into the mountains overlooking El Paso, the Sun Bowl Stadium is one of college football's most visually spectacular venues, offering a setting that is difficult to find anywhere else.

Its dramatic surroundings give UTEP a home-field backdrop that stands out from nearly every other stadium in the sport.

The Sun Bowl has called the stadium home since 1963, adding another layer of college football history to an already remarkable setting.

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

No. 36: Falcon Stadium - Air Force

With the Rocky Mountains providing a stunning backdrop, Falcon Stadium offers a distinctive game-day atmosphere shaped by military traditions and the pageantry of the academy.

The combination of mountain scenery and service-academy traditions makes a trip to Colorado Springs a memorable experience.

Photo from University of Pennsylvania Athletics

No. 50: Franklin Field - Pennsylvania

The oldest stadium in college football offers a chance to experience the sport's history in a landmark venue that was the first college stadium in the country with a scoreboard.

Franklin Field provides a connection to the early days of the game, making it a worthwhile stop for fans who appreciate college football's roots.

Different stadiums, unforgettable experiences

From the military traditions of the service academies to the mountain views of Colorado Springs and El Paso, these eight venues show just how much variety exists across college football.

They may not have the capacity or national spotlight of the sport's biggest stadiums, but each offers a game-day experience worth seeking out.

Every campus. Every tradition. Every fan.Sign up for the Student Section Newsletter

Mike Garbett is a content specialist working with McClatchy's Content Innovation Lab.

This report was produced with the assistance of a proprietary tool powered by artificial intelligence and using our own originally reported, written and published content. It was reviewed and edited by our journalists.

The post These 8 college football stadiums outside the Power 4 deserve a road trip appeared first on Student Section.

Copyright 2026 Student Section. All rights reserved.