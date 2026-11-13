Flory Bidunga, the top target in the spring transfer portal, in Louisville black after two seasons at Kansas. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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College basketball is back! It's only mid-November, but the 2026-27 season is already in full swing with big-time matchups UConn-Michigan, Duke-Michigan State and Kansas-Kentucky under our belts.

In the ever-changing name, image and likeness (NIL) and transfer portal era, player movement has never been more prevalent in college basketball than it is now. More than 2,700 players entered the men’s college basketball transfer portal before the April window closed, per ESPN. That's way too many players for fans to keep up with.

College basketball fans deserve to know which big-time players changed jersey colors this offseason. Here at the Student Section, we've done that work for you.

Here are the five transfers we predict will be the most impactful in college basketball this season, with a few honorable mentions at the end.

Flory Bidunga, C, Kansas → Louisville

Bidunga was the top target in this past spring's transfer portal after enjoying a breakout season at Kansas last year. The 6-foot-10 big man averaged 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks last season, often taking on a big offensive role when star guard Darryn Peterson missed time. Bidunga averaged 2.6 blocks per game, making him one of the best rim protectors in the sport. At Louisville, Bidunga will have the chance to elevate his game even more on a loaded Cardinals roster that also added former standout guards Seth Trimble (North Carolina) and Jackson Shelstad (Oregon) this offseason.

Louisville Cardinals forward Flory Bidunga (40) smiles after a play against Kansas Jayhawks during the exhibition game

By the numbers

The portal, and the player it was built around

2,700+

players in the men's transfer portal

before the April window closed, per ESPN

13.3

points a game, Bidunga at Kansas

last season, with 9.0 rebounds

2.6

blocks a game

one of the best rim protectors in the sport

John Blackwell, G, Wisconsin → Duke

After three seasons with Wisconsin and starting every game in each of the last two years, Blackwell heads to Durham to join one of the deepest rosters in the country. Blackwell was one of the nation's best scorers a season ago, averaging 19.1 points per game for the Badgers while shooting 39% from three. Blackwell gives Duke a big-time perimeter scorer – something they lacked last season – but will face plenty of competition for the on-ball responsibilities he coveted; Duke's backcourt is loaded with returners Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster and 5-star recruits Deron Rippey Jr. and Bryson Howard.

Nov 2, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard John Blackwell (13) reacts during the first half against the Army Black Knights at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Milan Momcilovic, F, Iowa State → Kentucky

Like Blackwell, Momcilovic spent three seasons at his original school, Iowa State, before entering the portal this past spring. The former Cyclone standout was the best shooter in college basketball in 2025-26, connecting on 48.7% of his 3-pointers on 7.5 attempts per game. He reportedly commanded a lofty $6 million price tag in the portal, a figure Kentucky was happy to pay in what's a pivotal season for head coach Mark Pope.

A Kentucky shooter in No. 22 rises over a UCF defender. Kentucky's new 3-point threat cost a reported $6 million. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tounde Yessoufou, F, Baylor → St. John's

A 5-star recruit in the 2025 high school class, Yessoufou enjoyed a stellar freshman season at Baylor; he averaged 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention. After briefly testing the NBA draft waters, Yessoufou decided to remove his name from the draft and transfer to St. John's under legendary head coach Rick Pitino. So far, so good, as he's averaging 16.7 points and 5.3 boards through three games for the No. 13 Red Storm.

A St. John's player in No. 24 gets back on defense against Texas. Rick Pitino's Red Storm added two of the portal's biggest names. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

P.J. Haggerty, G, Kansas State → Texas A&M

The poster boy for the current transfer portal era we live in, Haggerty is now at his fifth school in as many seasons. Haggerty joins the Aggies after stops at TCU, Tulsa, Memphis and, most recently, Kansas State. Regardless, Haggerty is one of the best scorers in the country – he's averaged more than 21 points in each of the past three seasons – and is a significant addition for Texas A&M in Year 2 of Bucky McMillan. Haggerty should thrive in another high-usage role.

P.J. Haggerty brings the ball up at Reed Arena against Northern Kentucky. Texas A&M is the fifth stop of his five-season career. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Honorable Mentions

Dedan Thomas Jr., G, LSU → Houston: The former LSU guard is fitting in seamlessly in Houston under head coach Kelvin Sampson, averaging 17.7 points and 6.7 assists through three games.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, C, Purdue → Kansas: After five years at Purdue, Kaufman-Renn was granted a sixth year of eligibility in October and has since joined Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks. Kaufman-Renn is learning a new system on the fly, but he's already proven to be a big addition for the Jayhawks, tallying 12 points, six rebounds and six assists in just 24 minutes in Kansas' blowout win over Kentucky on Tuesday.

Juke Harris, G, Wake Forest → Tennessee: Harris joins Rick Barnes in Knoxville after two years at Wake Forest, giving the Volunteers another big-time scoring option on the perimeter. Harris averaged 21.4 points for the Demon Deacons last year, but he's still getting acclimated to his new situation, averaging just 6.5 points in two games thus far this season.

Keyshawn Hall, F, Auburn → St. John's: Hall joins Yessoufou as another big-time transfer addition for Pitino. Hall spent last season at Auburn, where he averaged 19.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game under Steven Pearl. St. John's is Hall's fifth school in as many seasons, with previous stops at UNLV, George Mason and UCF before transferring to Auburn last year. He's off to a great start for the Red Storm, averaging 18.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Reader vote: Five schools in five seasons. Good for college basketball? Cast yours on Student Section.

Reader vote

Five schools in five seasons. Good for college basketball?

Haggerty and Hall are each on jersey No. 5. Pick a side.

Let them move It's their career. Play where you want.Enough already I want a roster I recognize in March.

- Let them move Enough already -

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