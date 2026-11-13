\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=48wCfu_1H3BrDMu00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wCfu_1H3BrDMu00" width="1140" height="657" >\u003cfigcaption>This was the scene on Beech Mountain Parkway in western North Carolina on Friday morning. Up to 4 inches of snow is expected at higher elevations. Tri-Cities Weather & Alert Crew Facebook screengrab \u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>The first snow of the season has reached western North Carolina, where as much as 4 inches might fall at higher elevations, the National Weather Service says.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Snow showers began in the middle of the night near the Tennessee state line, and forecasters expect accumulation to be no more than an inch at lower elevations in the mountains. “Another round of snow can be expected this afternoon into tonight,” the National Weather Service said Friday.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>MORE\u003c/b>: \u003ca href="https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/weather-news/article318063200.html" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">What to expect in Charlotte this weekend\u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Social media began documenting the snow overnight. Here are some of the posts that appeared on Facebook early Friday.\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FGrandfatherMtn%2Fposts%2Fpfbid02La8EeRSP59Ljt7gABbWJhxHQnfHZJHpMzkSQis6FhGEb5UfhNsTeCXhYC459UHS6l&show_text=true&width=500" width="100%" height="773">\u003c/iframe>\u003cblockquote class="twitter-tweet">\u003cp lang="en" dir="ltr">Good morning! We have ~2” of snow with snow still falling! It’s a beautiful sight! ❄️😍 📍Grandmother Mountain, NC https://t.co/n7K0697EUF\u003c/p>— Henry Burton (@HenryWX) \u003ca href="https://x.com/HenryWX/status/2121212145182318956?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">November 13, 2026\u003c/a>\u003c/blockquote>\u003cscript async src="https://platform.x.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">\u003c/script>\u003cblockquote class="twitter-tweet">\u003cp lang="en" dir="ltr">Winter has arrived in Linville, NC! Portions of the North Carolina mountains will continue to see snow showers through tonight. Photo Credit: @andytomsphoto #ncwx https://t.co/BLH9BRQtmi\u003c/p>— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) \u003ca href="https://x.com/NWSGSP/status/2121271878606061666?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">November 13, 2026\u003c/a>\u003c/blockquote>\u003cscript async src="https://platform.x.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">\u003c/script>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMeteorologistChristopherNunley%2Fposts%2Fpfbid0VvTqgriEwrv6f9z9mnyG91biq91Qa2rXBnf48wBCkLmufdUSx6jZVkgiUA9eyYC1l&show_text=true&width=500" width="100%" height="710">\u003c/iframe>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F1831850494609349%2F&show_text=false&width=267&t=0" width="100%" height="476">\u003c/iframe>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fvisitsugarmountainnc%2Fposts%2Fpfbid02vaEyLCSba3GJUe5MVZpjv6WS5qFbo5Hg1s4EGSgY9Fyt2D9HtzsHUVma9swmxbL9l&show_text=true&width=500" width="100%" height="671">\u003c/iframe>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fvisitbannerelk%2Fposts%2Fpfbid0xJw9kHCxxVLbSVANtUEzB5c9HXmJWVEzkTpQa7KgvuRLXATrTALKVCZ1y3nBXCiUl&show_text=true&width=500" width="100%" height="646">\u003c/iframe>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fncweatherauthority%2Fposts%2Fpfbid036fcDAVpbdTsfrQey7g3T5Y4JGbS33JPE1imu8tubL6TQEHHAL83mPBE8rxa4XpMXl&show_text=true&width=500" width="100%" height="634">\u003c/iframe>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FLeConteLodge%2Fposts%2Fpfbid0BhRGxUGj6fgyo4AncCMkN18ULex1s3zxWH6mNgjTmhj2gwX5BMyHhKs8wCkFeEnal&show_text=true&width=500" width="100%" height="461">\u003c/iframe>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fncweatherauthority%2Fposts%2Fpfbid02X982KzmN1bhmrLJu1KwWRUdJWZu61xxd4tpdpcadjZHBBe1MznRH7Ta9ACBcijy4l&show_text=true&width=500" width="100%" height="710">\u003c/iframe>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FWataugaOnline%2Fposts%2Fpfbid0QGWJZUt8tjAHLGgtQPe2DjX6Zg8fdwivfqYpSGneA9HMzxqY8Bf8Q6z6FvU1p1VGl&show_text=true&width=500" width="100%" height="536">\u003c/iframe>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>