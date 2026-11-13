\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3CRry8_1H36LpW600" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CRry8_1H36LpW600" width="1140" height="702" >\u003cfigcaption>Interest in the old asphalt emerged on social media, when the track announced a Nov. 7 “Fall Brawl” would be the final race on the old track. Some have even offered to pay for chunks of the old track. Hickory Motor Speedway video screengrab \u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>One of the small North Carolina racetracks that helped give birth to NASCAR is being repaved for the first time in 34 years, and chunks of the old track have become a hot commodity among racing fans.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Hickory Motor Speedway apparently understands that kind of devotion to the sport, and it intends to oblige the unusual requests. The track is about a 45-mile drive northeast from uptown Charlotte.\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F1792555555344935%2F&show_text=false&width=267&t=0" width="100%" height="476">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>“We greatly appreciate all the interest in the paving project and the possibility of an historical souvenir. However, we request your patience and understanding while the project is undergoing and until completion,” the track wrote in a Nov. 9 Facebook post.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“At this time we are working to determine the best way to provide for those who desire the opportunity for an historic souvenir from Hickory Motor Speedway’s decorated past. With the track being an active construction site please refrain from entering the speedway at this time. We will do our best to keep everyone updated.”\u003c/p>\u003cp>An open house is being considered for such fans, but only after the paving project is completed, officials said.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The speedway\u003ca href="https://hickorymotorspeedway.com/track-history/" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank"> opened in 1951,\u003c/a> and is considered “one of stock car racings most storied venues,” NASCAR historians say. It was a regular part of NASCAR’s Grand National Schedule until 1971, giving rise to its nickname as “the Birthplace Of The NASCAR Stars,” officials said.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The track, just 0.363-of-a-mile-long, remains a venue for NASCAR’s club racing division, the Whelen All-American Series, officials said.\u003c/p>\u003cp>It hasn’t been repaved since 1992, track officials said.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Interest in the old pavement emerged on social media, after it was announced the 200-lap “Fall Brawl” on Nov. 7 would be the final race on the old pavement.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“Seriously, will there be any type of sales of old pavement or any other memorabilia being removed?” \u003ca href="https://www.facebook.com/reel/1792555555344935" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">Dave Earl\u003c/a> posted on the track’s Facebook page.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“I want a piece of the start-finish line!” \u003ca href="https://www.facebook.com/reel/1792555555344935" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">Ryan Repko\u003c/a> wrote.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“We would love a piece of the track. It’s where we met 31 years ago this past July, and we’ve been together ever since. Married now for 28 years,” \u003ca href="https://www.facebook.com/hickoryspeedwayfans/posts/pfbid02k81swxGYMMzXPRyb3k3mYsUFHwDd5kCYp2iADZEyn3uCwG8KcoUMpH5xNPshEXzvl?comment_id=1149429724170786" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">Rodney Darren Poston\u003c/a> said.\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fphoto.php%3Ffbid%3D1549618613869421%26set%3Da.548437047320921%26type%3D3&show_text=true&width=500" width="100%" height="601">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>\u003ca href="https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/state/north-carolina/article317210389.html" rel="nofollow">Two arrested in break-in at home of retired NASCAR driver, NC sheriff says\u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003ca href="https://www.charlotteobserver.com/sports/nascar-auto-racing/article313514694.html" rel="nofollow">NASCAR driver Michael Annett dies 4 years after retiring, team says. He was 39\u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003ca href="https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/local/article314301668.html" rel="nofollow">‘There’s nobody alive.’ 911 recordings released in fatal Greg Biffle plane crash\u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>